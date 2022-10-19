A Kanawha circuit judge removed a West Virginia Senate candidate from the ballot Wednesday after ruling the man is ineligible to serve in his district.
Judge Maryclaire Akers apologized to Harry “Lee” Forbes, saying her decision was not indicative of Forbes’ character or him wanting to seek public office, but she had to rule under the letter of the law.
“Mr. Forbes, I realize this did not go the way you wanted it to go,” Akers said after handing down her ruling. “I’m sorry that it happened. However, I commend you for wanting to take a step forward toward leadership and be elected to any office. It’s not something a lot of people do.”
Forbes, who was running as an independent candidate, didn’t contest a claim by Ben Anderson, chairman of the Greenbrier County Republican Executive Committee, that Forbes lived in Summers County and was seeking election to Senate District 10, which includes Summers, Monroe, Greenbrier, Nicholas, and Fayette counties.
Forbes was ineligible to serve District 10 because that district already is represented by a Summers County resident, Sen. Jack Woodrum, R-Summers, whose term will be up for reelection in 2024.
Each of West Virginia’s 17 senatorial districts has two senators. If a Senate district contains more than one county, state law prohibits two people from the same county from representing that district.
That was the case for Forbes, who told Akers that he wasn’t aware of the law when he filed his candidacy and that he would not dispute the claim against him.
Forbes asked Akers to leave his name on the ballot to give people the option of voting for him to show their displeasure with both of the major political parties in the state, saying he saw the matter as a First Amendment issue for voters.
“Even though they wouldn’t be able to elect me, by virtue of their vote, they’re making a statement that they do not accept one or the other establishment parties,” Forbes said. “My concern is that the lawsuit is being filed because they fear that people will leave or choose not to vote for the Republican candidate if my name is still on the ballot.”
Incumbent Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, is in a race for Senate District 10 against Republican Vince Deeds, also of Greenbrier County.
Monroe County lawyer John Bryan represented Anderson. Bryan said the race for Senate District 10 is a close one, and he asked Akers to remove Forbes from the ballot.
Forbes represented himself. He told Akers he was made aware of the issue with his eligibility last Friday and that he received notification of the court hearing Tuesday evening.
Forbes declined an offer from Akers to delay the hearing to give him time to obtain an attorney.
Anderson filed the petition in Kanawha Circuit Court on Oct. 14, asking a judge to order West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner to formally declare Forbes ineligible for the office. Sean Whelan, of the Attorney General’s Office, represented the secretary of state. Deak Kersey, general counsel for Warner, also was present at the hearing.
As he has in nearly every case regarding residency issues for candidates for state offices, the secretary of state did not take any position on whether Forbes was eligible.
Since there was no dispute between the parties regarding Forbes’ candidacy, most of the almost 40-minute hearing was spent determining how to address Forbes’ ineligibility in the already in-progress election.
Akers ruled to have Forbes’ name completely removed from the electronic voting machines in the five counties that contain Senate District 10. Whelan told Akers that, if she handed down her order before Thursday, the vendor for electronic voting machines had time to remove Forbes from the ballot.
As for absentee ballots, Akers ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to have the county clerks in Greenbrier, Monroe, Summers, Nicholas and Fayette counties cover Forbes’ name on absentee ballots that are sent out.
Akers ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to have those county clerks instruct people who already voted using an absentee ballot that they can get a new ballot to vote again. Akers also ordered the secretary of state to order county clerks to ensure that no absentee ballot is counted twice.
The 2022 general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.