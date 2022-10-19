Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

A Kanawha circuit judge removed a West Virginia Senate candidate from the ballot Wednesday after ruling the man is ineligible to serve in his district.

Judge Maryclaire Akers apologized to Harry “Lee” Forbes, saying her decision was not indicative of Forbes’ character or him wanting to seek public office, but she had to rule under the letter of the law.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

