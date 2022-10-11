Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Gov. Jim Justice called a policy audible from his tax reform playbook Tuesday morning in his ongoing drive to control a $1.3 billion state budget surplus.

Justice announced his “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” which would have the State of West Virginia returning West Virginians’ car taxes to them after they’re paid.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie

.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you