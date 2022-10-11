Gov. Jim Justice called a policy audible from his tax reform playbook Tuesday morning in his ongoing drive to control a $1.3 billion state budget surplus.
Justice announced his “Car and All Vehicle Tax Elimination and Protection of Local Government Act,” which would have the State of West Virginia returning West Virginians’ car taxes to them after they’re paid.
Justice will need the support of the majority of the West Virginia Legislature to make his plan a reality, which could be a challenge.
Justice has spent the bulk of his public appearances in the past two months expressing his frustration that the Senate decided not to consider Justice’s personal income tax reduction plan in July and speaking against the Senate’s proposed plan to exempt machinery, business inventory, certain business property, and motor vehicles from being taxed.
“The Senate is using the car tax as bait,” Justice said Tuesday. “Don’t take it. They’re trying to pull a fast one on you, and you’re smarter than that. I know that, West Virginia.”
Justice on Tuesday didn’t call lawmakers into a special legislative session to consider his version of motor vehicle tax reform, even though he has the authority to do so.
Instead, he called on West Virginians to lobby their respective lawmakers to support his bill.
The Legislature can establish a special legislative session if three-fifths of the members in each legislative body support it. That would require 60 delegates in the House of Delegates and 21 senators in the state Senate.
The bill proposal was the latest effort by Justice to rally West Virginians to vote against Amendment 2 during the general election on Nov. 8.
Amendment 2 would add language to the state constitution that would allow the Legislature to adopt measures in the future that would exempt machinery, business inventory, certain business property, and motor vehicles from being taxed.
The adoption of the amendment does not guarantee the Legislature would eliminate those taxes, which support county governments, including county school districts.
The Legislature still would have to adopt a bill that Justice would allow to become law in order for those taxes to be eliminated.
The rejection of Amendment 2 also does not guarantee the Legislature would adopt Justice’s new plan for a motor vehicle tax rebate or his previously announced plan to reduce the state’s personal income tax rate by 10%.
Either of Justice’s plans still would require adoption by the Legislature.
Neither Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, nor House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, commented on Justice’s proposal Tuesday afternoon.
Before Justice released his plan, Blair issued a statement restating his position that Justice has mischaracterized the Senate’s plan and conflated it with the question on the ballot in November.
The governor has praised the GOP leaders in the House for adopting his income tax reduction bill, and has referred to “others” in state government who he says are blocking his attempts to improve the state. He doesn’t typically call Blair and Sen. Eric Tarr, R-Putnam, by name.
Blair also responded to those references in his Tuesday morning statement.
“Charleston, or the ‘Swamp,’ or whatever [Justice] wants to call the Legislature, is the only group of people right now actively working on a plan with the passage of Amendment 2 to provide a tax break to families and small businesses,” Blair said. “These 134 legislators all live [and] work in their communities, raise families, attend churches, and are connected to the people they represent. When Amendment 2 passes, will work together as a Legislature to determine what tax reform will look like in West Virginia. Apparently, the Governor wants that decision to be made only by himself and Revenue Secretary Hardy.”
Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin, D-Greenbrier, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, released a joint statement supporting Justice’s proposal.
“Inflation is real. People are hurting now,” Baldwin and Skaff said. “We fully support eliminating the car tax to help our people. Democrats proposed this idea back in March of 2021. We are glad Governor Justice is with us in eliminating the car tax. Why wait any longer? Let’s do it now. We call on the WVGOP to join us in providing immediate tax relief for the people in a special session.”
Skaff is the president and publisher of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Republicans hold supermajorities in the House and Senate, so Democratic support for a special session would not be enough for the Legislature to establish a special legislative session on its own.
Historically, state leaders have interpreted the West Virginia Constitution as preventing the Legislature from reducing or eliminating the motor vehicle tax unless the majority of registered voters in the state vote to change that language in the constitution.
Justice on Tuesday said West Virginia voters do not need to approve an amendment to the constitution for his plan to work.
While the financial effect of Justice’s plan is the same as if the motor vehicle tax were repealed, the governor’s proposed bill technically does not repeal the motor vehicle tax. It keeps the tax intact and has the state government return the money back to the people who paid it.
The state would refund money to taxpayers from the $1.3 billion surplus from fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
The effect of that would mean county governments keep the revenue that came directly from the motor vehicle taxes, and the taxpayers would get money back from the state.
If Amendment 2 is adopted, the Legislature would have the ability to repeal the tax altogether.
Justice’s latest tax plan is one that is the means to accomplish his ultimate goal of defeating Amendment 2 in November, hindering the GOP super majority Legislature’s ability to get rid of taxes on business and inventory, machinery, and personal motor vehicles.
“This means you can vote ‘no’ on Amendment 2 and still get rid of your car tax,” the governor said. “As soon as the House and the Senate are ready to take this up, the bill is in their hands. It’s ready when they’re ready.”
In 2018, 2019 and 2020, Justice supported what was an ongoing plan, mostly spearheaded by Tarr and Blair in the Senate, to cut government services, creating a flatter budget and lower revenue expectations for the past four years.
That led to the $1.3 billion budget surplus for fiscal year 2022.
That’s the money Justice and Senate leaders now disagree about how to spend — essentially wanting to use it to backfill for lost revenue from their respective tax reform plans.
While the Senate has a clear-cut plan, Hanshaw and House Finance Chairman Eric Householder, R-Berkeley, have not endorsed any of the governor’s proposals or the Senate’s proposal.
Householder and Hanshaw have said they support the adoption of Amendment 2 since it “opens up the conversation” for tax reform.
The Senate’s plan would have the state fully repeal the business inventory, machinery, and personal property taxes for vehicles and use the $1.3 billion surplus to backfill the lost revenue.
Tarr explained the plan on the Senate floor during the special legislative session in July, and Blair and Tarr have distributed a book that details the Senate’s plan.
If the business inventory, machinery, and personal property taxes for vehicles were repealed, per the Senate’s plan, the surplus money would be distributed to county governments and school districts to replace their lost revenue.
Eventually, Tarr and Blair anticipate enough economic growth that the state will make up for the lost revenue with money from other taxes, including the sales tax and the personal income tax.
If the state’s sales tax revenue increases 5% over the previous year, that would trigger a reduction in the personal income tax, under the Senate’s proposal.
Financially, all parties involved acknowledge that the state cannot afford to do both the governor’s income tax reduction and the Senate’s proposed tax plan.
Justice is in the midst of a statewide tour, hosting what he has calls “Community Conversations,” during which he discusses his personal issues with the Senate’s proposed tax reform bill and asks people to vote against Amendment 2 to prevent the Senate from attempting to enact its plan.
He’s called the Senate’s plan a power grab for legislators, and he says it’s built on a “if you build it, they will come” philosophy that isn’t guaranteed to work out.
Justice first proposed reducing the personal income tax by 10% in July, after the government realized the $1.3 billion surplus, based on Justice’s artificially low budget projections and the Legislature’s adoption of a lower budget for fiscal year 2022.
The House adopted the bill that contained Justice’s income tax reduction, but the Senate did not take it up, favoring to wait and see if voters adopt Amendment 2 before moving forward with any tax reform bills.
The general election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.