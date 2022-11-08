Kanawha County residents extended Tuesday the excess property tax levies supporting local public schools and libraries.
The county school system says the current school excess levy, which expires at the end of next school year, provides about 22% of its annual operating revenue.
“We would like to thank all of the voters of Kanawha County for, once again, believing in Kanawha County Schools and our communities and our teachers and our students,” said Kanawha Board of Education President Tracy White.
Tuesday's 30,537 to 16,593 school excess levy vote extended this significant funding source for another five school years. With Tuesday's vote, property tax rates supporting schools will remain the same because the current excess levy rates are the same.
The total cost of the school excess levy to someone living in a $100,000 market-value home is $262.92 annually.
The excess levy is estimated to provide the school system about $61.7 million annually starting in the 2024-25 school year and continuing through the 2028-29 school year. That’s $308.3 million over the duration.
Board member Ryan White, no relation to Tracy White, said “I'm very happy that the voters have put their faith in public education in Kanawha County once again. I'm very excited to have a levy fully funded until 2029. I think it's a testament to the hard work of our employees in educating our students, and I'd like to thank our chairs of our [pro-levy] campaign, Adam Krason and Kay Summers, for their hard work in helping to get this levy passed."
Voters' ballots included a laundry list of what the extended excess levy will fund, including school employee salaries, substitute salaries, employee benefits, textbooks, supplies, lab equipment, printing, postage, cleaning, pest management, fire alarm inspections, maintenance, roof replacement, paving and legal services.
It specifically will fund a dozen elementary school art teachers, and multiple elementary and middle school counselors.
It also will fund a legal/Title IX investigator; five nurses at elementary, middle and high schools; seven special education teachers; seven special education aides; weapons detectors in all high schools; a dozen “security team” members; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements; middle and high school tennis court improvements; turf for all middle and high school baseball and softball fields; resurfacing tracks; coach pay increases; scoreboards and more.
“The big impact would be to add those safety and security measures to all of our schools," Tracy White said. She also said the levy extension will fund roofing and heating, ventilation and air conditioning work at the next 10 "critical schools in line."
The vote on the excess levy that will support the Kanawha County Public Library system was 30,628 to 16,538. It is projected to raise $2.9 million annually.
The current library excess levy has represented about 40% of the library system’s annual budget. With Tuesday's vote, property tax rates supporting libraries will remain the same because the current library excess levy rates are the same.
The school system hosts the library excess levy, even though voters vote on the school and library levies separately. Under the West Virginia Constitution, school boards have the power to levy taxes, but libraries do not.
Kanawha’s current excess school levy isn’t quite at the maximum rate allowed by state law because some of the school system’s excess levy capacity is used for the library system. That will remain true in the excess levy extension.
The library excess levy costs $12.48 a year on a house with a market value of $100,000.
In 2018, Kanawha voters approved raising the school excess levy rates to the maximum allowable, save for the set-aside for libraries.
That ended a quarter century of bringing in less than allowed per year. It was costing the school system $24 million annually in reduced revenue before voters changed things. Their vote Tuesday continued their support.