Kanawha County voters have the choice this election to extend or end the excess levy supporting local public schools.
Early voting starts today for the Nov. 8 election. You will see the excess levy choice on your ballot down past voting bubbles for the congressional, legislative and county races and the four proposed state constitutional amendments.
The county school system says the existing excess levy, which expires at the end of next school year, provides about 22% of its annual operating revenue. Voting for the excess levy in this election would extend this significant funding source for another five school years.
Here are answers to some important questions:
What does this levy fund?
Your ballot will have a wall of text showing everything the excess levy would fund. This includes school employee salaries, substitute salaries, employee benefits, textbooks, supplies, lab equipment, printing, postage, cleaning, pest management, fire alarm inspections, maintenance, roof replacement, paving and legal services.
It specifically would fund a dozen elementary school art teachers and multiple elementary and middle school counselors.
It also would fund a legal/Title IX investigator; five nurses at elementary, middle and high schools; seven special education teachers; seven special education aides; weapons detectors in all high schools; a dozen “security team” members; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning improvements; middle and high school tennis court improvements; turfing all middle and high school baseball and softball fields; resurfacing tracks; coach pay increases; scoreboards and more.
How much money would this provide the school system?
The excess levy is estimated to provide the school system with about $61.7 million annually starting in the 2024-25 school year and continuing through the 2028-29 school year. That’s $308.3 million over the duration.
Is this a tax increase?
Approving the excess levy will not increase property tax rates beyond what you pay now because the school system already has an excess levy in place at the same tax rates. Approving the excess levy will extend those rates for another five years.
If voters reject this extension, the school excess levy will disappear starting with your 2024 property tax bill — if you pay property taxes.
The total current cost of the school excess levy to someone living in a $100,000 market-value home is $262.92 annually.
OK, what if I support a school excess levy but want to pay less taxes than this?
The excess levy vote is a take-it-or-leave-it situation.
You can vote for the proposed tax rates on the ballot, or you can vote against them and jeopardize a significant chunk of the public school system’s budget through spring of 2029.
If voters reject this excess levy extension, it is possible the school system will later implore them to approve one at lower tax rates. But that’s a risk because voters might not approve that possible second offer until after the current excess levy expires and budget cuts are being made.
What is an excess levy? Isn’t there a regular levy?
A school excess levy is a property tax that raises money for schools beyond what is raised through a school system’s regular levy, the state school aid formula, federal funding or other sources, such as grants.
Every county school system has a regular levy, or property tax, set by the state. Those haven’t changed for more than a decade. Some school boards decide they want more for their students and ask voters for permission to collect an “excess” levy.
Twenty-three counties have school excess levies at the maximum rates the state allows, including Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Putnam and Raleigh. Kanawha has nearly a maximum excess levy.
The excess levy also is different from a school bond levy. That’s when voters agree to let a school board go into debt by selling bonds to finance building projects, and to collect taxes to pay back the debt. Kanawha doesn’t have a school bond levy, and school officials are not proposing one.
Why have an excess levy when we have a regular levy?
A school excess levy is a way for voters to say, “What the state considers good enough isn’t good enough for our schools and children.”
Each county has a regular school levy to fund schools. State officials then use the state school aid formula to send state money to counties where regular levies don’t bring in enough money to provide what the state considers an adequate education.
For years, people have debated whether school systems actually rely on their excess levies to pay for necessities to offer that adequate education. Only 11 of West Virginia’s 55 counties don’t have school excess levies.
The state school aid funding formula doesn’t account for excess levies. So, if one disappears, the formula offers no state funding to make up for the loss.
What about the Kanawha library excess levy?
The Kanawha County Public Library system levy also is on the ballot. It’s projected to raise $2.9 million annually.
The current library excess levy has represented about 40% of the library system’s annual budget.
Voters will see the library excess levy separately on their ballots, even though the school system technically hosts the library excess levy.
Under the West Virginia Constitution, school boards have the power to levy taxes, but libraries do not.
Kanawha’s current excess school levy isn’t quite at the maximum rate allowed by state law because some of the school system’s excess levy capacity is used for the library system. That will remain true in the excess levy extension.
The library excess levy costs $12.48 a year on a house with a market value of $100,000.