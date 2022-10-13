Name: Jerry Tucker
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: BridgeValley, associate's degree, computer and information technology science.
Occupation: Information systems technician.
How should the city address homelessness?
Any action to address homelessness should address a person’s entire hierarchy of needs as outlined by Maslow. The programs currently in place do not address the entire hierarchy and only address physiological needs. There is a need for programs to address the other needs of the hierarchy such as their safety, their sense of belonging, their esteem and their self-actualization.
The city should leverage partnerships with Prestera and others to create law enforcement-assisted deferment programs. While not every homeless person is a criminal, our law enforcement interacts with the people and builds relationships with them daily. Build relationships with the people and they will be more responsive to receiving help. Programs of this nature are being used and developed in neighboring municipalities with positive results so far.
Funding for these programs can be found through existing grants that are funded by pre-existing taxes on medical cannabis. These grants are stipulated to be used on substance abuse deferment programs such as these and would certainly bolster any efforts. The second way to provide better funding is to prosecute the criminal vagrants that are separate from the homeless population. Knowing the difference between the two will allow for better allocation of current and future resources.
What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The number of HIV cases in Kanawha County has reached alarming numbers. In 2021 Kanawha County saw 57 total HIV cases with 45 of them self-reported intravenous drug usage. The source of the infections is clear.
The city should work with local, state, and federal partners to formulate a medically driven approach to get serious with addiction care in this area. Kanawha county and Charleston specifically has become too comfortable an area for addicts to stay addicts. Steps should be taken to not just make someone happier or give them a warm meal. We need to get people the serious help they need to get off and stay off drugs. Putting people in jail or attempting to prosecute everyone is not the solution. Rehabilitation options may not always work the first time. Persistent help may be needed.
What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Population decline happens when an area lacks opportunity. Opportunity comes from a strong diverse economy that will provide a chance at a better life for everyone. Fostering a rich and diverse economy will allow for organic and free growth.
We should be contacting investors and developers of all shapes and sizes. We should be concentrating just as much on allowing small businesses to thrive as we do looking for the next big company or as much as we look to attract the next big tourist opportunity. We need to actively seek out opportunity in the way members of our legislature has. Let us also work with our real estate partners in the city to find and highlight areas for growth.
We should shift the economic future of the city away from such a fixation on tourism. Much of the focus in the past has been looking almost backward to attract business. For too long we have looked at events, bars, restaurants and retail in the hopes of attracting larger businesses. Those are the byproducts of having a diverse economy, not the cause of it. No business is going to pick a location for their business based on how easily their employees can get drunk on the weekends. It’s time we think outside the box and cast a wider net.
We do not need a large city council. We need a large economy. We do not need a city budget that outpaces revenue with more and more unfunded liabilities. We need responsible spending.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
The most important issue is an irresponsible city government. The city of Charleston is spending too much money for a city of this size and revenue base. The city is taking on unnecessary projects while neglecting the necessary ones. The city has a street that’s slowly falling into the river, the city has sewer lines already past their expected lifespan, and a pension crisis that’s brewing. However, the focus is on putting turf on athletic fields to appeal to the youth, attracting the next big “event” to the city, or other vanity projects. The focus should be on growing the Charleston economy outside of tourism and setting the city up to be financially stable after the temporary covid money from the federal government is gone.
The city is acting irresponsibly by keeping the city council at its current size. Twenty-Six council members for a city of just over 48,000 people is overkill. Reducing the size of the council will allow for a more efficient city. Wards can be consolidated, and the at-large positions reduced.
We need a city that represents and serves its citizens and not a government that works in the shadows and serves itself.