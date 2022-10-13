Education and degrees obtained: George Washington High School graduate, WVU - B.S., M.S. - College of Engineering, J.D. - College of Law
Occupation: Commercial Insurance/Attorney
How should the city address homelessness?
While remaining compassionate to hardships of those enduring homelessness, the city should help the homeless reconnect with their families, address possible drug or mental health issues by connecting those people to specialized services, and support opportunities for homeless people to regain a productive footing in society. Conversely, the city should continue to enforce city codes and laws to ensure the safety and appeal of our area for residents, tourists, and businesses.
What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
The city should actively encourage those engaging in activities with a higher likelihood of contracting HIV to seek out services to prevent becoming infected. Needle exchanges are proven to reduce the spread of HIV and a well regulated exchange can reduce the risk of contracting HIV while directing those with addiction to services.
What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
The city needs to encourage and incentivize new residential development. Affordable housing in safe and accessible areas is crucial. Additionally, the city should invite, encourage, and support new business by eliminating hurdles and costs associated with relocating here. Finally, the city should continue to encourage tourism and visits to the city. Having an abundance of social, recreational, and entertainment options makes our city more appealing to current residents and new residents. Offering incentives to tech companies and companies with remote work potential is important to pave the way towards growing higher paying jobs and appealing to younger generations.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
There is not a singular "pressing" issue, but a plethora of negative issues causing stumbling blocks for our city to excel. The combination of affordable housing, adequately skilled/educated workforce, and a population willing to accept and acquiesce to the needs of new companies is a powerfully negative combination which the city urgently needs to address.