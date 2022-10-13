Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the WVU College of Business and Economics, Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist (CLCS) Hartford School of Insurance
Occupation: Executive Vice President/Sales Executive with Assured Partners of WV, LLC.
How should the city address homelessness?
We need to continue the wonderful efforts from the city’s Cares program. There are so many things that this Program does, on a daily basis, to address homelessness and keep our city a safe and wonderful place for us to live. We all want what is best for Charleston and we can continue to provide help and assistance to those who want it. We need to continue having the hard conversations about what works and what doesn't work. Homelessness isn't just an issue we can fix and move on, it is something that we have to keep working on, day after day, reevaluating what works and what doesn't.
What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
We need to continue listening to the advice of the professionals and be willing to protect the overall health and safety of all our constituents.
What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
I feel that city council and the administration are both doing a really great job of working together and trying to turn the trend around. With the revitalized Convention Center, proposed new indoor athletic facility, Slack Plaza redesign, Brawley Walkway, turfing of 10 youth baseball and soccer fields, Dirty Birds Baseball and the Charleston Regatta we are seeing change and new exciting ideas and ventures popping up all the time. We need to listen to new ideas and recognize that our city is amazing and nothing is impossible or un-doable here. We need to dream big.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
We need to continue to work on the homelessness, crime and violence. We also need more affordable housing in downtown Charleston. The need is present and we have the ability to really make our downtown a special place, not just to work or to dine but to live. Charleston has a beautiful river running through it, it has history and industry but it also has art, cuisine, music and really cool people. These things are a draw. And people want to live in the middle of it.