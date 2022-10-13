Education and degrees obtained: In 1984, I graduated from Columbia University with a degree in literature/writing. A few years later, I applied to law school, and was admitted to West Virginia University College of Law in 1990, and graduated in 1993.
Occupation: In my legal practice, I worked as an Assistant Attorney General, in both the Consumer Protection Division and Tax Division. I served as assistant public defender in Raleigh County from 1999 to 2001. I worked as deputy public defender in Kanawha County from 2001 until retiring in 2017, and recently started my own private law practice.
1. How should the city address homelessness?
Most of my law practice has revolved around the representation of vulnerable people accused of crimes. This area of the law has given me a perspective of social problems that many city council members may not have. Because my practice has spanned a period of time from the 1990s to the present, I have seen on the ground, in real time, how the current drug epidemic developed. With this experience, I will bring a specialized knowledge to the city council to meet these challenges concerning homelessness and addiction.
Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, Charleston had a day center for homeless people to gather, shower, get refreshments, and receive mail. Currently, Charleston does not have a facility during the day where homeless people can congregate. Many vulnerable people are wandering neighborhoods. Some are relying on the good will of local merchants to see them through a tough period. Others can be seen sleeping in doorways. This is unsustainable. I would propose that we bring back the day services that we offered this population prior to the pandemic. I would also propose that the city provide low barrier shelters to serve this population.
2. What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
Along with homelessness, Charleston has one of the highest HIV and overdose rates in the nation. This is not a problem that incarceration can solve. This is a public health problem. To curb overdose related deaths and disease stemming from addiction, Charleston needs to actively engage in a city wide harm reduction program following CDC guidelines.
3. What should Charleston be doing to reverse the trend of population decline in the city?
Charleston’s population decline is devastating. As people left the city, the day to day amenities of town life began to disappear. When I arrived the East End had a neighborhood supermarket. On Washington Street there was a post office branch, a satellite bank, and a laundromat. In the place of the supermarket, bank, post office, and laundromat, we have dollar stores, convenience stores, and fast food outlets. When we lost these amenities, the neighborhood lost a central focus and vibrancy. Today Charleston has very high diabetes, hypertension and obesity rates. An accessible, walkable, supermarket is a first step in allaying these serious public health problems. Charleston is more than just housing. It consists of diverse, lively communities, and is the capital of West Virginia. In order to attract new businesses, new people, and creative energy, Charleston must be a place where people want to live. Addressing the issues of addiction, homelessness, and lack of city amenities is the first step in making the city an attractive place to live.
4. What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?