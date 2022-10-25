Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor's of Science in Interior Design
Occupation: Interior Designer
How should the city address homelessness?
First, we need to treat people with compassion and care. Getting people into housing should be our first priority along with expanding on the CARES program within the city. This gives us people on the ground to meet people where they are so they can provide help where it is needed. As we know this is a complex issue from addiction to mental health issues to everything in between. I believe having people on the ground is a great first step.
What should the city's role be in responding to the rising number of HIV cases in Kanawha County?
First, we need to stop the spread of HIV. We need to have a safe needle exchange program that works for our community. The first thing that you need to established when setting up a needle exchange program is trust from our community. We lost that trust in Charleston and we must work to get it back. Second, we need to help and treat the people that have HIV by getting them healthcare and the proper treatment.
What should Charleston be doing to reserve the trend of population decline in the city?
As we know, the way we work has changed. More and more people are working from home. Providing a safe and active place to live makes our community more attractive to people looking for a place to live. Providing parks, music venues and festivals gives our city an attractive edge when people are looking to relocate.
What do you think is the most pressing issue facing the city?
Charleston has been hit hard over the last decade because of opioid addiction. Then we went into the COVID-19 pandemic. People are struggling and they need our help. We not only need to care for our homeless but we also need to make sure our residents feel safe in their own homes.