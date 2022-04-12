The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Rose Lowther-Berman
Education and degrees obtained: Bachelor of Science in education, 1971 Ohio University. Master of Science in Education, 1977 Ohio University, Education Doctorate 2004 The George Washington University.
Occupation: Retired, I do some consulting through Lowther Consulting LLC. I am the sole employee of Lowther Consulting. I have been a teacher, a county special education director and a RESA Special Education Coordinator in Ohio and West Virginia before working with disabilities programs for West Virginia's DHHR.
1. How do you plan to improve education for Kanawha County students, particularly those who have fallen behind due to pandemic-related classroom closures, remote learning and quarantines?
Our schools must put the students first. Period. The needs of students should determine needs of central office, not vice versa. Give educators what they need- more time, less paperwork- and the product would be astounding. I know. I am a former educator.
2. How do you plan to increase the percentage of high school graduates who earn community- or four-year college degrees or certificates?
Post high school training should be a given and all students should be encouraged to go on past high school for additional training. Higher education should be available for all who want to pursue it, not just the elite. Guidance departments and teachers must encourage kids to go on past high school. The Promise and Hope scholarships are good, but not enough. There was a time in this state when you could teach students through 8th grade by passing a test. No high school diploma needed. We increased the standard, and history followed suit.
3. Do you think there are serious issues with how Kanawha County Schools teaches and treats special education students and their families, what are these issues and how would you fix them?
It is about time that federal special education laws are implemented, not given lip service. Students with disabilities deserve the same rights and protections as any other student. Fully certificated teachers and aides and administrators are a must. The system isn't broken, but the mechanism to fill positions is. Example: How many principals, superintendents and teachers are former/current coaches? How many are fully certified in their fields? Too many people with some sort of degree take a few courses in special education and use it as an 'in' to get hired by a system. Then they apply (as a current employee) for the first opening in their chosen field. So our special ed classes frequently are taught by newbies, with little experience or desire to make special ed a career choice. This isn't always the case, but it shouldn't happen at all.
4. What is your position on whether Kanawha needs to close and consolidate schools in light of the county's enrollment declines, and which schools should be closed?
The school board should act on the recommendations of the administration, teachers, parents and -yes- students for which schools should close, if any. This is not a decision for behind closed doors politicking. It affects people's lives and those are the people who should decide.
5. Did you agree with the 2020 Kanawha County Board of Education decision to remove Stonewall Jackson's name from what is now called West Side Middle School?
Yes. We need as a county and a country to move on.