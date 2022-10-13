Education and degrees obtained: West Virginia State College- (now University)
Occupation: Commercial Banker
Please provide a short biography of yourself describing your professional career.
Before I can describe Amanda the professional, I must first describe Amanda the mother and wife. My wife and I have two amazing children, Layla and Eden. I am a mother to two adult children (twins) Colin and Kylea. The twins are in their freshman year at West Virginia University. My family is my proudest accomplishment. They motivate me to be Amanda, the professional. They motivate me to make our home a better place for future generations. In my 20 year career in banking, I have been a teller, relationship banker, relationship manager and my most recent role is a commercial consultant, working with small businesses to improve their cash flow. I am a former member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. I am the Chair of the Kanawha Pastoral Counseling Center (KPCC) Board of Directors and I serve as Treasurer for West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministries Board of Directors.
What is your stance on automatic voter registration and same day registration?
I fully support same day registration. I also, fully support automatic voter registration. West Virginia was the third state to pass an automatic voter registration law but the secretary of state is holding up implementation and trying to introduce legislation to repeal the law. Currently 20 states and the District of Columbia have passed automatic voter registration laws. An opt-out instead of an opt-in registration policy seems logical to me. The easier we make it for folks to vote, the more involvement we have in the democratic process.
Why should voters elect you to serve as Kanawha County Clerk?
Elections should be free and fair. No one should have to wait for hours in line to cast their ballots. Poll worker training needs revamped. A former employee has been charged with embezzlement, accused of stealing $21,000 from the taxpayers. The office failed to process more than 1,700 votes on Election Day in 2018, until they were later found on a flash drive. It is time to restore integrity to the Kanawha County Clerk’s Office and that is what I intend to do.