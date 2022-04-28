The Charleston Gazette-Mail is running submitted questionnaires from candidates in the 2022 elections.
Name: Maryclaire Akers
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: George Washington High School in Charleston (1992); West Virginia University, B.S. Journalism (1995); West Virginia University College of Law (1999).
Occupation: 1999-2003: Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
2003-2005: Pullin, Fowler, Flanagan, Brown & Poe; Associate
2005-2013: Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
2013: General Counsel, West Virginia Ethics Commission
2013-2014: Assistant Attorney General
2014-2021: Kanawha County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney
2021-present: Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge
Please provide a short biography for yourself describing your professional and legal career.
I have practiced law in Kanawha County for over 20 years, most of that time in the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office. I served as chief of staff at the Prosecutor’s Office, special assistant United States Attorney and a senior assistant prosecutor. I also worked as a private attorney, served as general counsel to the West Virginia Ethics Commission and as a West Virginia Assistant Attorney General.
I was assigned to the courtroom of Judge Charles E. King, Jr. until I was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice in March 2021 to fill that seat after Judge King died. At the time, I was handling criminal matters before Judge King in addition to other roles in the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, such as assisting at crime scenes, grand jury indictments, etc.
I have tried many serious felony cases ranging from murder, robbery, malicious wounding, sexual assault and other violent crimes. Many of the cases I worked on gained local and national notoriety. This included the Kanawha County Sniper case, which was one of the largest criminal investigations in West Virginia history. I also worked proactively at crime prevention, such as helping shut down the Park Place Bar on Charleston’s West Side.
I always sought balance in my career. By example, I helped establish victim services programs. At the same time, I helped restore the rights of eligible convicted individuals who served their debt to society.
If a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit for government documents ends up on your docket, would you process it as a priority case, as the statute demands?
West Virginia Law states that, with some exceptions, “every person has a right to inspect or copy any public record of a public body in this state. If a person is denied an inspection, a lawsuit may be filed" and “except as to causes the Court considers of greater importance, proceedings…shall be assigned for hearing and trial at the earliest practicable date.”
I will always follow the law, including the right to access to public records.
Why should voters reelect you to serve on the 13th Judicial Circuit?
I’m a hard worker, I’m fair and I care about the community I grew up in and now serve. I’ve spent my career in public service. Most of that time, I advised law enforcement while trying cases involving murder and other violent crime. That role required respect for both victims and the defendants charged with committing crime.
Much if not most of my career has been in the courtroom. I know from experience how important cases of all types are to the parties involved. We are governed by the rule of law, which is necessary for a civil society.
In my first year as a Circuit Court Judge I achieved permanency in nearly 100 child abuse and neglect cases, which were previously unresolved due to the COVID-19 shutdown. I was also able to resolve 100 civil cases in my first twelve months. The expectation in my courtroom is justice without delay.
I will continue to prioritize juvenile abuse and neglect cases. At-risk children need stability and support. I will increase access to drug treatment and services for families in crisis. Most importantly, I will always remain mindful of my role in protecting the community while also protecting the rights of those in my courtroom.