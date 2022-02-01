The campaign committee for Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va., outraised that of Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., over the final three months of 2021 in the race to represent the new 2nd Congressional District.
But the Mooney campaign still has significantly more cash on hand with the primary election pitting the two incumbents against each other three months away.
Net contributions for McKinley’s campaign committee dwarfed those of Mooney’s campaign, $598,680 to $189,970, from October through December, according to newly filed year-end campaign finance reports.
The Mooney campaign ended 2021 with $2.38 million on hand, maintaining a sizable advantage over the McKinley campaign with its $1.61 million.
McKinley and Mooney are facing each other in the Republican primary to represent the new 2nd District approved by West Virginia lawmakers after the state lost one of its House seats following the 2020 census.
McKinley represents the 1st Congressional District, in the northern part of the state, while Mooney represents the 2nd District, consisting of Charleston, the Potomac Highlands and the Eastern Panhandle.
Seeking a seventh two-year term, McKinley, 74, of Wheeling, loaned his campaign committee, McKinley for Congress, $500,000 on Dec. 29. The committee finished 2021 with $815,000 in unpaid bills.
But Mooney’s campaign was saddled with legal fees amid ethics investigations into the four-term congressman’s use of campaign funding.
There is “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney, 50, of Charles Town, failed to disclose required information in his federal campaign committee filings, according to a House Office of Congressional Ethics report released in October highlighting evidence suggesting Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses.
That would be a violation of federal law.
The evidence suggests Mooney impermissibly charged day-to-day meals to the campaign and allowed his campaign to pay for personal trips in at least two instances, the Office of Congressional Ethics board concluded in its report.
The Office of Congressional Ethics recommended the House Ethics Committee review the matter in a 6-0 vote in July. The Ethics Committee, whose membership is divided evenly among five Democrats and five Republicans, has the power to impose sanctions.
More than a quarter of all spending that Alex Mooney for Congress 2022, Mooney’s campaign committee, reported for the final three months of 2021 was paid to Washington, D.C.-headquartered law firm Wiley Rein LLP in October for legal services.
The Mooney campaign paid Wiley Rein $106,362 and spent $389,480 from October through December -- including $1,171 to Philadelphia-based Fox Rothschild LLP for legal services in November.
Mooney campaign spokesman Mark Harris said the campaign is fully cooperating with the Ethics Commission investigation but did not respond to questions about the nature of legal services rendered. Wiley Rein and Fox Rothschild did not respond to requests for comment.
Ethics Committee chief counsel and staff director Tom Rust declined comment.
Mooney’s campaign failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 of campaign spending since 2017, according to last year’s report, which noted evidence giving “reason to believe” that failure concealed thousands of dollars of personal use.
Previous Mooney campaign finance reports show a “clear pattern” of day-to-day individual meals not properly chargeable to the campaign, the report observed, noting frequent small-dollar meal expenditures at Chick-fil-A, Panera Bread, Taco Bell and pizza vendors near Mooney’s home and office.
Mooney’s latest campaign finance report does not list any small-dollar meal expenditures near his home.
His last campaign finance report listing small-dollar meal expenditures near his home was for the first quarter of 2021 — the same quarter the Office of Congressional Ethics notified Mooney of its preliminary review into his campaign spending.
Many of the Mooney campaign’s contributions over the final three months of 2021 came from out-of-state retirees. Mooney was a Maryland state senator from 1999 to 2011, and subsequently served as Maryland Republican Party chairman before moving to West Virginia and being elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District in 2014.
The Mooney campaign also received a combined $8,500 from political action committees representing three insurance industry groups: the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers; the National Association of Insurance and Financial Advisors; and the National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies.
The McKinley campaign received significantly more contributions from in-state sources -- especially health care executives and political action committees. One of those contributions was for $1,000 from the political action committee for Viatris Inc., a global company formed from a 2020 merger of Mylan and Upjohn that laid off more than 1,200 workers in July and shuttered the Morgantown plant that produced pharmaceuticals for generations.
McKinley’s campaign received more than $64,000 from health care industry political action committees, including those representing the American Nurses Association, the American Optometric Association and the American Urological Association.
The McKinley campaign also received contributions from WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO Douglass E. Harrison, WVU Hospitals-East CEO Dean Thomas, Mon Health System board Chairman Ron Stovash and Mon Health System president and CEO David Goldberg.
Other McKinley campaign contributors in the last three months of 2021 included former West Virginia Department of Commerce secretary and Republican gubernatorial candidate Woody Thrasher and American Coal Ash Association Executive Director Thomas Adams.
The McKinley campaign also received more than $17,000 from political action committees representing oil and gas companies, and $1,000 from the Nuclear Energy Institute. The Washington, D.C.-based nuclear industry trade association participated in presentations that industry representatives made to West Virginia lawmakers earlier this month urging them to lift the state’s restrictions on nuclear plant construction at a joint meeting of legislative committees.
The House of Delegates approved Senate Bill 4, designed to do just that, on Monday, sending the bill to Gov. Jim Justice for him to consider signing into law.
The new 2nd Congressional District that Mooney and McKinley are vying to represent consists of Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood counties.
The primary is scheduled for May 10.