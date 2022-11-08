Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., locked up a third term in Congress, routing her challengers in their race Tuesday to represent the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District.
Miller easily defeated Democratic challenger Lacy Watson and independent Belinda Fox-Spencer. Miller had captured 67% of the vote compared to Watson's 29% and Fox-Spencer's 5%, with 97% of precincts reporting, according to MetroNews.
Miller, 72, of Huntington ran as a vocal proponent of former president Donald Trump. She had said ending President Joe Biden’s “runaway inflation and unleashing American energy” would be her most important legislative goal if reelected.
Miller was criticized by progressives and some moderates for opposing massive infrastructure and clean energy investments approved by a Democratic-majority Congress that they say will help spark West Virginia’s economy and clean up its environment.
Watson, 45, of Bluefield, a doctoral student at Virginia Tech, ran on a platform of strengthening the social safety net for West Virginians, backing restoring a child tax credit and criticizing conservative arguments favoring cuts to Social Security and Medicare funding. Watson is studying planning, governance and globalization at Virginia Tech and is a former visiting psychology professor at Bluefield State University.
Miller did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Miller was a heavy favorite in the matchup with Watson, having won the current 3rd Congressional District that composes much of the new district by nearly 43 percentage points in 2020.
A former West Virginia House delegate, Miller voted to object to certifying Biden’s 2020 presidential election wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump supporters looking to overturn the election results.
Fox-Spencer, of Peterstown, described herself on her campaign website as a small-business owner who has worked for 20 years as a diagnostic medical sonographer, specializing in women's health.
The 2022 general election is the first since redistricting that followed the 2020 census. Population loss resulted in the elimination of one of West Virginia’s three congressional districts after the current congressional term ends.
The new 1st Congressional District is composed of Boone, Braxton, Cabell, Calhoun, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Jackson, Kanawha, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pendleton, Pocahontas, Putnam, Raleigh, Roane, Summers, Wayne, Webster, Wirt and Wyoming counties.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.