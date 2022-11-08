Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., locked up a third term in Congress, routing her challengers in their race Tuesday to represent the newly redrawn 1st Congressional District.

Miller easily defeated Democratic challenger Lacy Watson and independent Belinda Fox-Spencer. Miller had captured 67% of the vote compared to Watson's 29% and Fox-Spencer's 5%, with 97% of precincts reporting, according to MetroNews.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

