In a hotly contested battle of incumbents, Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., captured the Republican primary in West Virginia's reconfigured 2nd Congressional District Tuesday night over Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va.
Mooney, who has represented the 2nd District since 2014, captured 54.2% of the vote, according to unofficial results. McKinley, who has represented the 1st District since 2010, finished 35.6%.
Redistricting following the 2020 census shuffled West Virginia's congressional districts, leading to the showdown between the sitting representatives.
In the Democratic primary for the 2nd District, Barry Wendell defeated Angela Dwyer, and will face Mooney in the November general election. Wendell received 56.8% of the vote, while Dwyer earned 43.2%.
In the Republican primary, Susan Buchser-Lochicki finished a distant third, capturing just over 4% of the vote. Mike Seckman finished in fourth place with 3.7% of the vote, followed by Rhonda Hercules, who received 2.4% of the vote.
If Mooney wins reelection in November, he’ll go on to serve his fifth term in Congress. Mooney's campaign did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
Voters denied McKinley the chance to serve a seventh term in Congress. In a statement, McKinley said he's proud of the work he's done in Washington, D.C., to put West Virginians first.
"Serving the people of West Virginia has been the honor of my life. I'm proud that I have always stood up for what's right for West Virginia — even when it hurt me politically," McKinley said. "The groundwork we have laid over the last 12 years has paved the way for a more prosperous and diverse West Virginia economy."
McKinley was once the chair of the West Virginia Republican Party, and served in the House of Delegates from 1980-1995. Mooney, who moved from Maryland to the Mountain State to run for office eight years ago, earned the endorsement of former President Donald Trump.
Mooney raised $3.7 million this election cycle, while McKinley raised just over $2 million. Both incumbents held significant financial advantages over their Republican challengers.
Wendell, the Democratic winner, did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday night.
In the 1st Congressional District race, incumbent Rep. Carol Miller cruised to victory in the Republican primary, capturing 66.3% of the vote with 24 of 28 counties reporting, according to the Secretary of State's Office. Miller was first elected to represent what was then the 3rd District in 2018.
Miller said Tuesday night she was honored to receive the nomination to the new 1st District, which is made up of 28 central and southern West Virginia counties. Miller said she looks forward to going out further into the district in the coming months to talk about her work in Congress over the past three-and-a-half years.
“I will continue to go further and further out, meeting people. Most of the people are concerned about inflation,” Miller said. “I'm just there listening to how I can meet their needs, and how we can provide opportunity and jobs moving forward. There’s some wonderful things going on all over the state, new jobs [are] coming in. West Virginia is a happening place.”
Lacy Watson ran unopposed in the Democratic primary for the 1st Congressional District. He said he's excited to keep talking with working families about their values and interests.
“I am reachable. I am a working person just like they are," Watson said. "Congresswoman Miller, she’s a millionaire, and in my opinion, millionaires should have no say in what ordinary people should have or what they need. If you're a millionaire, then you are out of touch with the working families of West Virginia.”
Scott Fuller earned about 9.8% of the vote to finish in second place behind Miller. Zane Lawhorn (9.4%) finished in third, followed by James Edwin Houser (8.0%) and Kent Stevens (6.6%).
Miller held a significant fundraising advantage over her challengers, raising more than $676,000 this cycle.
If Miller defeats Watson in November, she’ll go on to serve a third term in Congress.