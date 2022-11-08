Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., secured a fifth term in Congress, easily dispatching his Democratic challenger Tuesday in a showdown to represent the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.

Mooney defeated former Morgantown city councilman Barry Lee Wendell by 30 percentage points, claiming 65% of the vote to Wendell's 35% with 95% of precincts reporting, according to MetroNews.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

