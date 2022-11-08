Rep. Alex X. Mooney, R-W.Va., secured a fifth term in Congress, easily dispatching his Democratic challenger Tuesday in a showdown to represent the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.
Mooney defeated former Morgantown city councilman Barry Lee Wendell by 30 percentage points, claiming 65% of the vote to Wendell's 35% with 95% of precincts reporting, according to MetroNews.
Mooney, 51, of Charles Town, presented himself as an acolyte of former president Donald Trump. Mooney drew fire from progressives and some moderates for opposing massive infrastructure and clean energy investments approved by a Democratic-majority Congress that they say will help spark West Virginia’s economy and clean up its environment.
Wendell, 73, of Morgantown, an openly gay retired substitute teacher, ran on a pro-choice, pro-clean energy platform.
Mooney did not respond to a request for comment Tuesday night.
Mooney was a heavy favorite in the matchup with Wendell, having won the current 2nd Congressional District that composes much of the new district by more than 25 percentage points in 2020. Mooney aligned himself closely with Trump even after the latter’s 2020 presidential election defeat, nabbing his endorsement in a May primary win over fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. Trump won West Virginia by nearly 39 points in 2020.
In July, Mooney opined in a Twitter post that marriage is between a man and a woman, voting against a bill that passed the House that would provide statutory support for same-sex and interracial marriage. Forty-seven of 211 House Republicans joined all 220 House Democrats in voting for the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act (HR 8404).
Hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump looking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Mooney voted against certifying President Joe Biden’s wins in Arizona and Pennsylvania.
In a statement afterward, Mooney questioned the lawfulness of aspects of the Pennsylvania vote count that were already adjudicated with no bearing on the state’s election outcome. Biden carried Pennsylvania over Trump.
McKinley voted to certify the election results.
A former Maryland state senator before moving to West Virginia, Mooney is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee investigations.
An Office of Congressional Ethics report on the second probe released in May found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in the form of a trip to Aruba, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
The office’s report on the first probe last year found substantial reason to believe Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the Ethics Committee if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny. House rules do not set a time frame for the Ethics Committee to complete its review.
The 2022 general election is the first since redistricting that followed the 2020 census. Population loss resulted in the elimination of one of West Virginia’s three congressional districts after the current congressional term ends.
The new 2nd Congressional District is composed of Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood counties.
Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter.