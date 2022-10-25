West Virginia voters face a distinct choice between the major-party candidates vying to represent the newly redrawn 2nd Congressional District.
One is a conservative incumbent based in the Eastern Panhandle seeking a fifth term who has presented himself as an acolyte of former President Donald Trump, opposing massive infrastructure and clean energy investments.
The other is a progressive retired substitute teacher based in Monongalia County running on a pro-choice, pro-clean energy platform.
The former is Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., 51, of Charles Town, who served in the Maryland state Senate from 1999 to 2011 and later chaired the state’s Republican Party prior to moving to West Virginia.
The latter is Democrat Barry Wendell, 73, of Morgantown, a city councilman there from 2017 to 2021 who was a Social Security claims representative in addition to being a substitute teacher.
Mooney did not respond to requests for an interview. Wendell took part in a phone interview.
Wendell supports codifying the right to an abortion in law. The Supreme Court held in a June decision that the Constitution does not confer a right to abortion.
Wendell says where he stands on abortion has been the first question he is asked when talking to women voters.
Mooney has opposed the right to an abortion throughout his political career, introducing legislation that would declare that the Constitution guarantees a “right to life” vested in each human being from the moment of fertilization. Mooney hailed the Supreme Court’s abortion decision.
Wendell acknowledged that West Virginia is an energy-producing state but said it needs to “work on moving away from fossil fuels.”
Wendell said he favors more subsidies for people to make home energy efficiency upgrades and for rooftop solar installation. The Inflation Reduction Act, which Mooney and all other congressional Republicans opposed, allotted $369 billion for climate and clean energy investments, including funding for environmental justice safeguards and key renewable energy tax credits.
The law, passed with a pivotal swing vote from Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., in the evenly divided Senate, set aside $1 billion in grants and loans for improving energy and water efficiency, climate resilience, indoor air quality and other building aspects in affordable housing developments.
Mooney has argued that the Inflation Reduction Act will result in lost jobs, rejecting predictions from energy modeling experts that the law will result in over 1 million jobs added by incentivizing buildout of clean energy infrastructure. Mooney also voted against the bipartisan Infrastructure and Investment Jobs Act, a $1.2 trillion investment in shoring up the nation’s roads, bridges, broadband and electric grid.
Mooney criticized the Inflation Reduction Act for restoring a coal production tax to pre-2022 levels that powers the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund. The fund pays benefits to miners disabled by black lung, as well as their eligible survivors and dependents, when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
Mooney argued that restoring the production tax will hurt the coal industry.
Wendell said that miners should be offered a pension package for retirement at age 45 and retire unless they choose other employment.
Wendell, who is in a same-gender marriage, says he supports lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning, intersex and asexual rights.
In July, Mooney opined in a Twitter post that marriage is “between a man and a woman,” voting against a bill that passed the House that would provide statutory support for same-sex and interracial marriage. Forty-seven out of 211 House Republicans joined all 220 House Democrats in voting for the bill, the Respect for Marriage Act (H.R. 8404).
Mooney voted against the Equality Act (H.R. 5), a LGBTQIA civil rights bill that passed the House of Representatives last year before stalling in the Senate.
Only three Republicans voted in the Democratic-majority House for the bill, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation and gender identity in public accommodations and facilities, education, federal funding, employment, housing, credit and and the jury system.
Hours after last January’s deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Trump looking to overturn the 2020 presidential election results, Mooney voted against certifying the results of the election.
Mooney questioned the lawfulness of aspects of the vote count in Pennsylvania, a state that Biden carried over Trump, that were already adjudicated with no bearing on the state’s election outcome.
Mooney is a heavy favorite in the matchup with Wendell, having won the current 2nd Congressional District that comprises much of the new district by over 25 percentage points in 2020. Mooney has aligned himself closely with Trump, nabbing his endorsement in a May primary win over fellow incumbent Rep. David McKinley, R-W.Va. Trump won West Virginia by nearly 39 points in 2020.
Wendell said he believes that the nation’s democracy is in peril and that votes by Mooney and fellow Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., against certifying election results are “all bogus” driven by Trump, who he called a “shameless grifter.”
Wendell attributes West Virginia’s tight embrace of Republican candidates over the past decade to a reaction against environmental policies geared toward a transition away from coal, rejection of a Black president in Barack Obama, fear of immigrants and losing jobs.
Mooney is the subject of two unresolved House Ethics Committee investigations after the nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics referred the probes to the committee.
An Office of Congressional Ethics report released in May found “substantial reason to believe” that Mooney accepted an impermissible gift in the form of a trip to Aruba, converted campaign funds from his campaign committees to personal use, and withheld or falsified information during an ethics investigation.
The Office of Congressional Ethics reported evidence that Mooney routinely might have violated House rules and federal laws in potentially doing so, according to the report released by the bipartisan House Ethics Committee, a separate body from the independent, nonpartisan Office of Congressional Ethics.
The office cited evidence that Mooney routinely diverted official resources and staff time away from his constituents and official duties in favor of his and his family’s personal needs and, sometimes, for campaign activities.
The office’s report said Mooney’s staff members rarely, if ever, were compensated for the “substantial time and effort” they spent serving the Mooney family. The report said they sometimes were forced to absorb costs from personal errands or work extra hours to make up for lost time.
The office reported that Mooney and his family enjoyed a vacation to the Ritz-Carlton in Aruba, paid for by HSP Direct LLC, an Ashburn, Virginia-based direct-mail fundraising agency to which investigators said Mooney has substantial personal and financial ties.
Mooney also might have offered false testimony and altered his calendar to conceal wrongdoing, according to evidence and testimony the office cited, noting allegations by two former staffers that Mooney tampered with or withheld evidence during the first, still unresolved Office of Congressional Ethics investigation.
That probe found substantial reason to believe that Mooney used campaign money for personal expenses, which also would be a violation of federal law.
Mooney impermissibly charged day-to-day meals to his campaign and allowed his campaign to pay for personal trips at least twice, the Office of Congressional Ethics concluded in a report referring the first probe to the House Ethics Committee last year.
Mooney’s campaign failed to disclose underlying transactions for at least $40,115 of campaign spending since 2017, according to the report, which noted evidence giving “reason to believe” that failure concealed thousands of dollars of personal use.
A Gazette-Mail review of Mooney’s campaign finance reports found his campaign spent more than $86,000 on food and beverages from the start of 2015 through June 2021, with the vast majority of those purchases coming at restaurants in Ranson, near Mooney’s Charles Town home.
Mooney indicated he was justified in charging meals to his campaign whenever there are constituents where he chooses to eat, the report notes, citing an Office of Congressional Ethics interview of Mooney from May 2021 in its investigation.
The Office of Congressional Ethics investigates allegations of misconduct regarding House members and then makes referrals to the Ethics Committee, if it determines allegations merit further scrutiny. House rules do not set a time frame for the Ethics Committee to complete its review.
The 2022 general election is the first since redistricting that followed the 2020 census. Population loss resulted in the elimination of one of West Virginia’s three congressional districts after the current congressional term ends.
The new 2nd Congressional District consists of Barbour, Berkeley, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hancock, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Lewis, Marion, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pleasants, Preston, Randolph, Ritchie, Taylor, Tucker, Tyler, Upshur, Wetzel and Wood counties.