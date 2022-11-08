Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Voters in Kanawha and Putnam counties elected 13 candidates Tuesday night to the West Virginia House of Delegates.

Of 10 House races in Kanawha County, the contest in District 56 proved to be the tightest. Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, defeated Delegate Andrew Anderson, R-Kanawha, getting 2,870 votes, while Anderson took 2,816 votes, according to Kanawha County election results.

Joe Severino covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or joe.severino@hdmediallc.com. Follow @jj_severino on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you