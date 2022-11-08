Voters in Kanawha and Putnam counties elected 13 candidates Tuesday night to the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Of 10 House races in Kanawha County, the contest in District 56 proved to be the tightest. Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, defeated Delegate Andrew Anderson, R-Kanawha, getting 2,870 votes, while Anderson took 2,816 votes, according to Kanawha County election results.
After the last precinct results came in just after 11 Tuesday night and showed Young ahead by just 54 votes, Young said she felt good about her chances of earning a second term in the House.
“I’m honored that the people chose me once again to represent them. I value the job that I get to do very much, and pending a recount, I’m looking forward to continuing it,” Young said.
In District 52, Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, defeated Republican challenger Greg Hendricks, capturing 51.5% of the vote to Hendricks’s 48.5%.
In District 53, Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, defeated Democratic challenger Wayne Crozier, with Pritt taking 61% of the vote, and Crozier taking 39%. Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, won the Democratic primary for the district, but Crozier replaced Barach after he chose not to seek reelection.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, soundly defeated Republican challenger John Luoni in District 54, with Pushkin earning 73.5% of the vote. Luoni finished with 26.5%.
Pushkin said he was grateful to Charleston voters for entrusting him with a fifth term in the House. But looking at the statewide results as the state Democratic Party chairman, Pushkin said the work remains uphill for the caucus as Republicans were on track to expand their supermajorities in each chamber.
“I am concerned with our overall numbers in the Legislature,” Pushkin said Tuesday night. “We’ve got a lot of work to do, and we’re just going to keep fighting.
Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, won reelection after besting Democratic challenger Greg Childress in District 55. Capito captured 59% of the vote to Childress’ 40.5%.
House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, was elected to another term after taking 61% of the vote in District 57. Republican challenger Ernest Blevins finished with 33% of the vote. Mountain Party candidate E.C. “Bud” Anderson finished with 6% of the vote.
Skaff is president of HD Media, parent company of the Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Republican Walter Hall defeated Democrat Dakota James Buckley and will represent District 58, which encompasses parts of St. Albans. Hall bested Buckley by a 62% to 38% vote.
Republican Andy Shamblin will represent St. Albans and Nitro as District 59 representative after capturing 62% of the vote, while Democratic challenger Rusty Williams took 38%.
In District 60, which includes parts of northern Kanawha County, Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, won a second term in the Legislature. Ferrell finished well in front of Democratic challenger David “Woody” Holmes, taking 69% of the vote to Holmes’s 31%.
“I was humbled that the people had that much confidence in me,” Ferrell said Tuesday night.
“I’m hoping to make a bigger contribution in the business and economic development committee I serve on, and also use my education experience and background to help tackle the education test score issues that we’re up against,” Ferrell said of his priorities in the coming two-year term.
Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, ran unopposed in District 61.
Delegate Kathie Hess Crouse, R-Putnam, defeated Democratic challenger Seth King in District 19. Crouse, who was appointed by Gov. Jim Justice to the Legislature in November 2021, took 60% of the vote to King’s 40%.
Delegate Jarred Cannon, R-Putnam, bested Democratic challenger Theresa “Tess” Jackson in the District 21 race. Cannon, who was appointed by the governor in June, took 68% of the vote to Jackson’s 32%.
Delegate Geoff Foster, R-Putnam, ran unopposed in District 20.