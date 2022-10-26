The two men seeking the House of Delegates District 54 seat philosophically agree changes need to take place to help West Virginia prosper, but they don’t agree on what changes would be best for the state.
Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, is seeking his fifth term in the House of Delegates. Running against him is Republican John Luoni.
Pushkin works as a taxi driver and musician. Kanawha voters first elected him to the House of Delegates in 2012.
Luoni retired from the Kanawha County Commission, where he worked as the county engineer. A mechanical engineer by trade, Luoni previously worked at the DuPont Belle Plant, Union Carbide, and Prichard Mining. He also previously served for 14 years on the Kanawha Board of Education.
Pushkin said people in West Virginia, regardless of what district they’re in all want the same things — access to health care, good roads, access to broadband, a living wage, a safe place to work, and the best schools for their children.
“My interests are not paid corporate lobbyists, who often have too loud of a voice in the legislature,” Pushkin said. “My priority is with the people who often can’t afford lobbyists, the people who don’t often have a voice at the Legislature.”
If voters send him to the state Legislature, Luoni’s three top priorities would be tax cuts, accessing lower cost and locally-produced energy, and being tougher on crime, particularly when it comes to bail reforms.
“I’m going to try to use common sense on all legislation,” Luoni said. “I don’t like it when delegates say, ‘I didn’t know that was in the bill.’ If I’m voting on a bill, I feel like I would be shirking my duty if I said, ‘I didn’t know that was in the bill.’ …I use common sense and research to make the best decision for my district.”
This election cycle is the first since the Legislature shifted the state from 67 multi-delegate districts to 100 single-delegate districts.
The House district that now is District 54 is similar to what was House District 37.
District 54 notably includes the West Virginia Capitol Complex and spans to Charleston’s border with Dunbar. Its southern border runs along the Kanawha River. Its easternmost border runs along the 36th Street Bridge going into Kanawha City.
Part of Luoni’s reason for seeking the Capitol district’s seat in the House is because he wants the area to have a bigger voice in the Legislature.
“I really feel like I can contribute to this district in a way that it hasn’t really had,” Luoni said. “It hasn’t had the kind of representation I’d like to see. I really feel that we don’t really have any impact right now in our district in the Legislature as far as getting bills sponsored, working with the Speaker of the House, and the other delegates to get legislation that would help our district.”
Pushkin is one of 22 Democrats in the 100-member House, which is a margin he said makes it difficult to advance many bills.
Pushkin is the ranking Democrat on the House Health and Human Resources Committee, and he served on a subcommittee that established the Jobs & Hope West Virginia program, which provides resources to people in recovery from substance abuse disorder to support them finding job training and employment.
He said when there were more Democrats in the House, they were able to accomplish more, usually through bill amendments, including things like increasing support to foster families, capping insulin prices, or expanding Medicaid for dental care and for one year postpartum for people who had babies.
“When our numbers were slightly better in 2019 and 2020, we were actually able to get a lot of really good things done on [the Health and Human Resources Committee],” Pushkin said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done on that committee, and we can continue to do that in a bipartisan manner and stay away from all these divisive culture war issues that actually don’t help anybody and actually get some work done for the people of West Virginia.”
The 2022 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting in West Virginia is underway until Saturday, Nov. 5.