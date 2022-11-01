The contest for Senate District 8 is between two experienced lawmakers with different ideas about how to boost West Virginia’s economy.
Senator Richard Lindsay, D-Kanawha, is in his first reelection campaign for the seat. Running against him is Republican Mark Hunt, who previously served seven terms in the House of Delegates between 1995 and 2014.
Both men live in Kanawha County and are lawyers by trade.
As a Democrat, Lindsay is a member of the political superminority in the Senate, which has 23 Republicans and 11 Democrats.
Lindsay said he felt like he’s been able to “work around the edges” to amend bills to better suit West Virginians’ needs.
“I think there’s a lot more work to be done when it comes to helping working families and creating an economy that works for everyone,” Lindsay said. “Even though I’m in the minority, I’d like to think that we’ve been able to get some bills passed when it comes to infrastructure, and then helping along the edges here and there when it comes to amending bills to protect and support working families.”
Hunt said he had loose ends he wanted to tie up from his previous stints in the Legislature, mostly focusing on crime reduction and infrastructure.
“I think the biggest issue is infrastructure -- better roads, high-speed internet everywhere,” Hunt said. “It’s one of those situations where, if you build it, they will come. Everybody wants better jobs, and for West Virginia to be competitive with our surrounding states, we’re going to have to do better.”
Senate District 8 went through a lot of changes during the 2021 redistricting process. The district now includes portions of Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties.
Hunt and Lindsay said the state has done well in attracting companies like Nucor and Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables. The key now, they said, is making West Virginia a place where people want to come to work, whether it’s at those new facilities or working remotely from a West Virginia home.
Hunt also said he wants to focus on making harsher state laws against pedophiles.
“One of the loopholes in our laws is that if you solicit a child on the playground for sex, it's the same penalty of soliciting a 40-year-old,” Hunt said. “I would like to see those laws when it comes to some of those offenses, particularly violent crimes, be more consistent with federal law. That’s also part of infrastructure because who will move to a town that has those types of problems?”
Lindsay’s take on making West Virginia more attractive to families in particular includes more state support for access to health care coverage, a higher minimum wage, and paid family leave.
“I think the other half of the jobs equation needs to be taken care of, too,” Lindsay said. “That’s creating an economy where folks have an opportunity to move up the ladder. In order to secure our working families, people want to have stability in the workplace.”
Early voting continues through Saturday. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8.