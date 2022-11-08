Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Republican Mike Stuart ousted 16-year Democrat Ron Stollings, in the state Senate’s District 7 race.

According to MetroNews, Stuart attracted 13,198 votes to Stollings’ 9,488 — 58% to 42% — with 100% of precincts reporting.

Greg Stone covers business. He can be reached at 304-348-5124 or gstone@hdmediallc.com.

