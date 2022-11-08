Republican Mike Stuart ousted 16-year Democrat Ron Stollings, in the state Senate’s District 7 race.
According to MetroNews, Stuart attracted 13,198 votes to Stollings’ 9,488 — 58% to 42% — with 100% of precincts reporting.
”Congratulations to Mike Stuart,” Stollings said. “I know he works hard. The Legislature is a reflection of the electorate. I’ve worked hard for 16 years representing the coalfields of southern West Virginia. I wanted to put myself out there for another four years.”
Stuart said he hopes his policy ideas will “make West Virginia great.” That’s the slogan the former U.S. attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia, who served under former President Donald Trump, is running on.
Stuart held the position from January 2018 until his resignation in February 2021 — early in the term of current President Joe Biden.
Originally from Philippi, in Barbour County, Stuart now lives in the Alum Creek area of Southern Kanawha County.
Stuart champions coal as an “abundantly clean resource” that still has a long life ahead. He also supports drilling and fracking, saying companies that push so-called “green” agendas stand to make large profits if the energy industry dominance is switched over.
Senate 8
Republican Mark Hunt defeated incumbent Democrat Richard Lindsay, 57% to 43% in the state Senate’s District 8 race, with 100% of partial precincts reporting. Hunt had recorded 14,568 votes to Lindsay’s 11,071, according to MetroNews.
The battle featured a contest between two experienced lawmakers with different ideas.
Lindsay, D-Kanawha, was running in his first reelection campaign for the seat. Hunt served seven terms in the House of Delegates from 1995 to 2014.
Both men are lawyers and residents of Kanawha County.
Hunt said he had loose ends he wanted to tie up from his previous stints in the Legislature, mostly focusing on crime reduction and infrastructure.
“I think the biggest issue is infrastructure — better roads, high-speed internet everywhere,” Hunt said. “It’s one of those situations where, if you build it, they will come. Everybody wants better jobs, and for West Virginia to be competitive with our surrounding states, we’re going to have to do better.”
Senate District 8 includes portions of Kanawha, Putnam, Jackson, Roane and Clay counties.
Hunt and Lindsay said the state has done well to lure such companies as Nucor and Berkshire Hathaway Energy Renewables. The key now, they said, is making West Virginia a place where people want to come to work, whether it’s at those new facilities or working remotely from a West Virginia home.
Senate 17
Senate Majority Leader Tom Takubo easily outdistanced political newcomer and District 17 challenger Sam Wood, 59% to 41%, with 100% of precincts reporting. Takubo garnered 16,677 votes to Wood’s 11,814, according to MetroNews.
Takubo has served as Senate majority leader since 2018 and was seeking his third term overall. Wood, a U.S. Army veteran and a semi-retired home inspector, was making his initial run for office.
District 17 includes most of Kanawha County.
“It’s flattering,” Takubo said. “I hope that what it means is that people approve of the job I’m doing. I’ll continue to keep their interests and do the best I can.”
Takubo, a pulmonologist, campaigned on his work on the Roads to Prosperity program to repair state roads, the state’s $1.3 billion budget surplus and announcements this year that four employers would be developing facilities in West Virginia.
“We brought in so many jobs that the big concern we have now is you don’t have workers,” Takubo said. “These are high-paying jobs. We’ve done what we’ve said we’re going to do, but there’s a lot more work to be done.”
Referring to the budget surplus, Takubo said state leaders need to “use it wisely.” He backed using the money for tax breaks and noted his support in the Legislature for removing the state’s personal income tax.
“I think we’re a state [where] people are hurting. The inflation and the national financial climate is putting a pinch on people. We need to give a little bit of that back, and we also need to wisely invest so that it does pay dividends to help us now and in future generations.”