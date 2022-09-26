Education and degrees obtained: Associates Degree from Southwestern Christian College
Occupation: Pastor
Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
As a state, both political parties have to become more aggressive in seeking partnerships with businesses outside of the state to give them every incentive (tax breaks, rental assistance) to build here. Also, we can offer similar incentives to college graduates that will encourage them to stay. I think this is a fixable problem; however, it will take leaders who are willing to listen to other sectors of our cities and form partnerships that benefit everyone.
Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
Yes, no one should be discriminated against.
What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
Teachers deserve a wage that is competitive with surrounding states. They also deserve to work in a safe environment.
West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Every American deserves safe water, but as we have seen in Michigan and Mississippi that’s not always the case. Unfortunately, West Virginia tends to rank near the bottom of the nation in the positive statistics and near the top on the negative ones. There must be a commitment from elected officials to do better for the citizens of West Virginia but for future generations as well. I will be an innovative yet balanced leader that will make sure improvements to our infrastructure are prioritized.
What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I am committed to listening to the pros and cons of both sides and will do what is best for the people of West Virginia.