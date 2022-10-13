Name: Andrew Anderson
Town of Residence: Charleston
Education and degrees obtained: West Virginia University, Bachelor of Science, Industrial Engineering
Occupation: Business Development/Engineer
Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
As a member of the Legislature, I will fight for an improved, skilled workforce, streamlining of regulations and the reduction of tax burdens on our citizens. Workforce participation and development is critical for West Virginia to compete and witness job growth. We must make sure that every West Virginian who wants a good paying job can obtain one. Now more than ever, we must support and expand our career technical education schools and our community and technical colleges throughout the state to develop a skilled and adequate workforce.
It is important that we project and communicate West Virginia’s future workforce needs to our existing education infrastructure, so we are able to develop and train individuals to fill labor and workforce needs of 21st century economy. Additionally, we should consider programs that incentivize companies to provide on-the-job training for the development of new employees.
Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I support every West Virginian being able to live, work, and raise a family in our great state without hatred or discrimination. More people will move to the Mountain State as opportunities for 21st century jobs become available. We are already seeing that with the recent job announcements because of the Republican-led legislature’s efforts.
What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
West Virginia ranks 49th in teacher pay and that is unacceptable. We must continue to build on recent wage increases passed by the legislature to allow for competitive salary packages that attract and retain the best talent. Additionally, we must consider programs to incentivize individuals to enter the teaching field including incentives for retired individuals (such as retired law-enforcement officers, firefighters and members of the military who have bachelor’s degrees) and offer incentives for high school students such as full tuition reimbursement in exchange for a commitment to teach in the state. Ultimately, we must let teachers get back to their primary focus, which is educating our state’s youth and stop trying to manage them from the statehouse.
West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
Even though West Virginia is a small state, I believe we can compete on a national level if we identify favorable policies and the right infrastructure for businesses to grow and succeed. As a member of the legislature, I will work to decrease regulations to help grow our economy. We must provide an environment for infrastructure, broadband and transportation that attracts business and creates jobs in the Mountain State. I will work toward a regulatory and tax climate that enables capital to be efficiently invested.
What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
I applaud the legislature for passing the Medical Cannabis Act in 2017, which has enabled thousands of West Virginians with severe or chronic medical conditions to gain relief through medical marijuana products, while at the same time encouraging economic development statewide. As a result of the Republican-led effort, more than 300 direct jobs and nearly 1,900 indirect positions have been created, with more on the horizon as the industry continues to expand.