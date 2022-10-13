NAME: Mike Stuart
Town of Residence: South Charleston/Alum Creek
Education and degrees obtained: B.A. Political Science & B.B.B. Accounting, West Virginia University; Juris Doctor, Boston University School of Law.
Occupation: Corporate Attorney, Dinsmore & Shohl LLP; former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia.
1. Do you agree with the Legislature's recent action to allow nuclear power plants in West Virginia, and why or why not?
Inflation and gasoline prices are skyrocketing. President Biden’s policies are killing our country. Instead of importing energy from tyrants and dictators, we need to safely drill, frack and mine the energy beneath our feet for jobs and our national security. I support American energy production including nuclear, coal and gas.
2. What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?
The drug epidemic is a scourge that destroys families and undermines our culture. Last year, more than 100,000 people died from overdose. West Virginia citizens and families should be fully informed, so they are aware of all the risks including increased crime, increased car accidents and adverse health effects. West Virginia families - not politicians - should decide this issue.
3. What should be done to diversify the state’s economy and prevent population loss?
It’s not complicated - we need to fire failed career politicians. Over the past 20 years, the economy in Boone, Lincoln, Logan and Kanawha counties cratered yet career politicians are reelected over and over.
4. The state’s foster care system struggles to care for the thousands of children who are now in it. What further action do you think might be necessary?
We have a family crisis in West Virginia. As U.S. Attorney, I received more inquiries about child protection services and our foster system than I did about the opiate crisis. We must invest in our children. It is time for a child-focused “Family Summit” in West Virginia among all the stakeholders - faith leaders, families and policy makers.
5. How can West Virginia attract and keep qualified educators?
There is nothing more powerful than a motivated child supported by a good parent with a dedicated teacher. Keeping and attracting good teachers is about more than just money. It’s about respect and empowerment. We have to allow good teachers to teach. We need to provide teachers with proper support services, enticing incentives, encourage collaboration, and ensure good work conditions.
6. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
I trust people and families, not government, when it comes to engendering mutual respect. Regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation or religion, we are a nation grounded in equality and fairness. Discrimination in any form is abhorrent. I believe in the Golden Rule - “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” We cannot cure discrimination with discrimination.
7. How would you describe efforts so far to add more support staff in the state’s schools to help children in troubled homes?
Did you know the WV School Superintendent makes $230,000 a year? We need to put more money in the classroom. We need to focus on helping all students - more money in classrooms and less money for unelected bureaucrats.
8. What can the state government do to improve workforce development in West Virginia?
For too long, West Virginia invested far too little in workforce development. Our workforce is one of our great challenges in attracting new companies. Communities are the key to workforce development. Unelected bureaucrats in DC or Charleston don’t understand community and regional needs. The solution is simple - enhanced trade and vocational schools, investment in local communities and partnership with private companies.
9. West Virginia has been especially hard hit by the opioid abuse epidemic. What do you see as the role of the legislature in addressing this crisis?
As a former U.S. Attorney, I understand the opiate scourge better than most. Each day, I carry a wallet filled with pictures of overdose victims. Those pictures haunt me in the dark of night. I’ve embraced too many moms and dads. We need tougher laws to put drug dealers behind bars and second chance laws to encourage addicts to recovery.
10. Who is more qualified to handle education policy issues, legislators or county board of education members?
Parents are more qualified than legislators or board members to determine their child’s education. We place too little priority on parents and the student. I trust parents to make the best choices for their children far more than I trust politicians or unelected bureaucrats. Parents matter. Teachers matter. The focus must be our children and their educational attainment - not politics.
Additional questions for the general election
11. When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it triggered a West Virginia law dating from the 1800s that restricts abortions. Now the state legislature has a chance to refine that law. How would you like to see this law shaped for West Virginia? Would you support a statewide referendum on the question?
We need to protect and defend the unborn who cannot protect and defend themselves. I support efforts by our elected leaders to save precious babies and protect life. All life is precious.
12. What should be done to diversify the state's economy and prevent population loss?
We need new leadership with a sense of urgency to fight for our people. We need to lower taxes, improve education, and rebuild our workforce to attract new companies and better jobs for our families.
13. Many counties in West Virginia cannot fill teaching positions with certified teachers, particularly in math and science, which are critical subjects to ensure West Virginia students are prepared and competitive. What would you do to attract qualified teachers to West Virginia?
The latest test results show the vast majority of West Virginia high school students are not proficient in math, science or English. We need to invest in great teachers, respect parents and focus on math, science and the ABCs.
14. Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
DC and Charleston elites shouldn’t cram their values down our throats. I believe a state senator should represent the values of the people he or she is elected to represent. I am a conservative. I reflect and will vote for policies that represent the values of our great people.