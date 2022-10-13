Young people are significantly contributing to West Virginia’s population decline. What specific policies and legislation would you support to reverse that trend?
Lower taxes, streamline the process for new business. Reduce tuition costs for West Virginians to attend State Colleges. Continue to promote infrastructure projects including clean water and sewage programs, better roads, modern schools and high speed internet. All in an effort to attract new business.
Do you support amending state law to provide anti-discrimination protections for West Virginia's LGBTQ community?
No.
What do you plan to do to combat the shortage of qualified, certified educators in West Virginia?
Better Pay for teachers, especially those teachers who teach in schools in border counties. WV has to be able to compete with border state pay scales. Reward our teacher who excel.
West Virginia's infrastructure, from roads to water quality to broadband, has been rated among the worst in the nation. What steps can be taken to improve that?
West Virginia as a State must invest in our infrastructure. The State must support and promote better roads, schools and broadband. This support must be through both state expenditures and partnering with private industry.
What is your stance on the full legalization of recreational cannabis?