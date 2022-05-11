Ten members of the West Virginia House of Delegates are poised to be ousted from the Statehouse after losing primary challenges Tuesday night, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State's Office.
Among the closest races was in House District 11, where eight votes separated incumbent Delegate Roger Conley, R-Wood, and challenger Bob Fehrenbacher in the Republican primary.
Fehrenbacher had 268 votes to Conley’s 267, according to the Secretary of State’s website.
Conley said he was outspent in the race by a significant margin and felt like he’d been attacked throughout the campaign. All things considered, Conley said he felt good to be in the position he was in. He said there were at least 60 provisional ballots to be counted, as well as absentee ballots on their way to the Wood County Clerk’s Office.
“To be in the position that [the race] could turn around is pretty remarkable,” Conley said.
Fehrenbacher wasn’t ready to look ahead to the general election, but said he felt he ran a good race, saying any mudslinging had come from organizations outside of his campaign.
“I’m frankly waiting anxiously for the certification of the results being official, then I'll shift my focus to the general election in November,” Fehrenbacher said Wednesday.
The winner of that race will face Democrat Harry Deitzler in November.
In District 89, long-time lawmaker Delegate Ruth Rowan, R-Hampshire, lost the GOP primary to Darren Thorpe. Rowan, a retired educator, had been elected to the House in every election cycle since 2004.
District 89 was one of 27 House races in which no Democrat filed to run.
There was only one Democratic Party primary race that saw an incumbent lose.
In District 27, which includes parts of Kenova in Wayne County and Huntington in Cabell County, pitted delegates Ric Griffith, D-Wayne, and Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, against one another.
Griffith earned 526 votes to Lovejoy's 435 to move on to the general election in November, The Herald-Dispatch reported Tuesday evening.
Griffith will face Republican Jeff Maynard for the seat.
Lovejoy, the ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, had been elected to the House in every election since 2016. Griffith first was elected in 2020.
Griffith and Lovejoy previously served in different districts, but ended up vying for the same seat following the 2021 redistricting process that shifted the House from 67 multi-member districts to 100 single-member districts.
“It does make me sad because of my friendship with Chad, the goodness he’s done for the state and community,” Griffith told The Herald-Dispatch. “It almost sickens me this district was divided this way. We each have had probably 12,000 new voters who did not fall in our district beforehand. That being the case. It made this a toss-up.”
A pair of Republican incumbents were pitted against one another in the Eastern Panhandle in House District 90, where Delegate George Miller, R-Morgan, defeated Delegate Ken Reed, R-Berkeley, 1,305-952.
Election results won't be official until after county commissions, acting as canvassing boards, certify the results and that certification is filed with the Secretary of State's Office.
The other House of Delegates races that saw incumbent Republicans facing defeat were:
House District 14: Dave Foggin had 848 votes to 817 for Delegate Shannon Kimes, R-Wood. The district includes parts of Mason and Jackson counties. Kevin Jay Siers had 616 votes.
House District 18: Former delegate Jim Butler led Delegate Johnnie Wamsley, R-Mason, 951 votes to 723 votes in the Mason County district.
House District 28: Mark Ross led Delegate Josh Booth, R-Wayne, by one vote for the Wayne County district. Ross had 688 votes to Booth’s 687 votes.
House District 59: Andy Shamblin led Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, 709 votes to 604 in the eastern Kanawha County district.
House District 69: Keith Marple had 882 votes and Delegate Danny Hamrick, R-Harrison, had 761 in the Harrison County district.
House District 74: Delegate Guy Ward, R-Marion, trailed Mike Devault by 144 votes in the Marion County district. Devault had 890 votes to Ward's 746.