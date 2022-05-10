All three Kanawha County Board of Education incumbents whose terms were expiring won reelection Tuesday, according to unofficial primary results.
Becky Jordon, Ryan White and Tracy White (no relation) will continue overseeing the state’s largest public school system for four more years.
They spent the past two-plus years leading the district through the COVID-19 pandemic, including votes on requiring masks and resuming in-person learning.
With three seats up for grabs Tuesday, voters could have ousted a majority of the five-member school board. They chose to keep the incumbents.
School board races are nonpartisan and there is no general election. New board members, had there been any, would have taken office July 1.
Jordon’s victory means she can extend her 20-year board tenure to nearly a quarter-century. She received 7,623 votes.
As of her latest campaign finance filing, due in late April, she had about $4,100 in campaign funds and hadn’t spent any of it.
Ryan White can now lengthen his board service to a dozen years. He received 10,636 votes.
Per usual for his school board runs, the bond attorney, lobbyist and son of a former state Democratic Party co-chairman vastly outraised and outspent other candidates. As of late April, he had raised more than $90,000 and spent $73,100, mostly on television advertising.
Tracy White started her first term in 2018 and has now won a second. She received 7,840 votes.
As of late April, she had only spent $25 on the filing fee and had raised nothing.
The three incumbents faced six challengers. Finance reports show only one of them, Octavia Cordon, raised or spent more than $1,000.
Cordon, a regional director for West Virginia’s Birth to Three child and family support program, had raised about $1,600 and spent about $1,400 as of late April. She received 4,293 votes.
Harry C. Bruner Jr. (who got 4,103 votes), Tim Cavender (5,469), Mila Knoll (2,447), Rose Lowther-Berman (2,724) and Janet “JT” Thompson (4,202) all raised and spent less than $300, according to their latest reports.
Bruner, a longtime attorney, failed to win other offices in previous elections.
Cavender retired from the Kanawha school system a few years ago. He was a licensed physical therapist, helping students with disabilities access education.
Knoll is a mother of three, including a newborn. She said she pulled her oldest daughter out of a Kanawha public elementary school over disagreements with the school about masking.
Lowther-Berman worked in special education in Ohio and West Virginia before joining the state Department of Health and Human Resources. For most of her time there, she said, she inspected and investigated facilities like behavioral health centers and group homes for people with disabilities.
Thompson previously ran for Charleston mayor. After she lost those elections, she tried, and failed, to get judges to overturn them.