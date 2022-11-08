West Virginia voters rejected Tuesday giving the Legislature final say over all state Board of Education policies.
According to MetroNews, with 96% of precincts reporting, the vote on proposed constitutional Amendment 4 failed by 14 percentage points, with 57% against and 43% for.
The state school board’s policies set what public school students are required to learn in social studies, science, English and math. These policies also include teacher training requirements, student discipline rules, sports rules, school building specifications, special education regulations, charter school guardrails and other issues.
The board is not required to submit its policies to state lawmakers for their approval. The amendment would have allowed lawmakers to directly set schools’ curriculum and alter other board policies.
“This vote shows that voters realize the importance of not politicizing education,” said board member Debra Sullivan. “As I see it, they believe in the ability and goodwill of our county boards of education, our professional educators, our service personnel, our families and communities, and our state Board of Education to focus on the important business of educating our children.”
The vote came amid national and local controversies, fueled in part by conservative activists, over teaching about race and sex in public schools. And national test scores unveiled about two weeks ago — the first results since the COVID-19 pandemic began affecting schools — showed West Virginia public school fourth- and eighth-graders had hit record lows.
In March, the board passed a resolution opposing the amendment. Two of the nine then-members were absent, and current board President Paul Hardesty was the only “no,” saying it wasn’t for him to determine.
“The voters have spoken,” Hardesty wrote in a statement Tuesday. “It is my desire to put this issue behind us.”
Hardesty said it’s time for the board and the state Department of Education it oversees to work with the governor and the Legislature “to provide the best educational opportunities available for all West Virginia children.”
“No more us versus them,” he said.
House of Delegates Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said, “I voted for it. I would vote for it again. We know how to run the rule-making process here in the Legislature, and we’ll continue to run it. It would have been improved with the passage of Amendment 4, but we’ll continue to run a solid program.”
Dale Lee, president of the West Virginia Education Association, wrote in a statement that his school employee union was pleased voters rejected Amendment 4 and Amendment 2, a separate proposal that would have allowed the Legislature to significantly cut personal property taxes. Much of that revenue funds public education.
“Voters clearly saw through the power grab from the Legislature to reward large corporate donors and to continue their assault on public education and education employees,” Lee wrote.
“Our members and coalition partners have worked tirelessly this fall to deliver our message and explain the consequences for our communities and schools if the amendments were to have passed,” he wrote.
The state school board’s nine voting members are appointed by the governor, and the state Senate confirms or denies them. Board members serve nine-year terms and, once confirmed, can’t be removed over policy or political disagreements.
No more than five members can be from a single political party.
Even before the amendment was proposed, legislators routinely passed education laws and the board routinely bowed, carrying out those laws by passing compliant policies. The board depends on the Legislature for state tax money and the dollars for public education statewide.
But the board’s power has ultimately come from something higher than the Legislature: the state constitution, and state Supreme Court precedent interpreting it. The board’s policies trump elected county board of education policies, and the high court’s rulings suggest state board policies could trump some education laws.
“This Court has unequivocally held that legislative action that impedes the general supervisory powers of the WVBOE [West Virginia Board of Education] is patently unconstitutional,” the justices wrote in a 2017 ruling.
Republicans and Democrats once tried to control the board’s policies using state law, but the Supreme Court wrote in 1988 that “any statutory provision that interferes with such rule-making is unconstitutional.”
Earlier this year, the current Republican legislative supermajorities appealed directly to voters, asking them to change the constitution by passing Amendment 4. Republicans named it the “Education Accountability Amendment” on ballots.
Passing a constitutional amendment requires significant political backing: It requires approval by at least two-thirds of both legislative chambers followed by direct voter approval, instead of the governor’s.
In 2020, then-president Donald Trump was seeking reelection and public school classrooms were closed for extended periods in response to the coronavirus pandemic. That same year, Republicans won supermajorities in both legislative chambers for the first time since 1930.
The Senate put the amendment on the ballot with a 23-11 vote this year. The vote was along party lines, except Sen. Bill Hamilton, R-Upshur, who voted with the Democrats against the proposal, and Sen. Robert Plymale, D-Wayne, who voted with Republicans for it.
The House of Delegates finished passage with a 74-20, nearly party-line vote. All the “nos” were from Democrats, and only one, Delegate John Doyle, D-Jefferson, voted with Republicans to put the amendment on the ballot. One Democrat, Delegate Nathan Brown, D-Mingo, was absent, but he earlier supported the proposal.