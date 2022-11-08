Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Perhaps the biggest battle in the ongoing West Virginia tax reform war was won Tuesday by Gov. Jim Justice as voters rejected Amendment 2.

Nearly two-thirds of voters rejected the proposed amendment to the state constitution that would have allowed the Legislature to impact business inventory, equipment and machinery taxes and personal property taxes on motor vehicles. With 99% of precincts reporting, according to MetroNews, 308,278 votes, 65% of the total cast, had gone against the amendment.

