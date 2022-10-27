A medical cannabis advocate and a longtime city council member are running for the House of Delegates District 59 seat.
Democrat Rusty Williams and Republican Andy Shamblin are running for the seat.
Shamblin, of Nitro, is a teacher at Nitro High School and a member of Nitro City Council.
Shamblin said realizing that many of his students will leave West Virginia is what motivated him to seek a seat in the House of Delegates. Young people leaving is one of the biggest challenges facing the state, he said.
Economic development is the answer, he said.
“We need to create an environment that's conducive to job creation," he said. "If you want to solve the opioid epidemic, one of the best ways to do that is to create jobs. If you want to better schools, one of the best ways to do that is to create jobs and improve the socioeconomic condition in which the students are living in.”
Shamblin said bettering the state’s public education system and expanding vocational education options for students are also priorities to him.
Shamblin said raising the pay for teachers is also important to address teacher shortages in math and science classrooms across the state.
With its approximately $1.3 billion surplus for fiscal year 2022, Shamblin said the state should invest as much as possible in infrastructure and shore up PEIA.
Shamblin said the Legislature should strike a careful balance between state and local control of public money.
It's also important the state examines its tax structure to determine how best to produce economic growth, he said.
“I think we have to communicate clearly what the plans are, what the plan would be to replace revenue that might be taken away from local government," he said. "I personally would not vote to de-fund schools or counties or cities, because I believe those government services are essential to our constituents.”
Williams, of St. Albans, became an advocate for medical cannabis after he illegally used it to deal with chemotherapy treatments for cancer in 2012.
“I started going to the Capitol and talking with lawmakers every single day, if they were there, I was there and built a grassroots movement that was responsible for the push behind the passage of the medical cannabis act,” Williams said. “And I basically haven't stopped advocating for patients ever since.”
Williams serves on the state’s Medical Cannabis Advisory Board.
Williams said West Virginia's economy and addiction crisis would be improved if the state legalized cannabis and ended the “over burdensome government regulations” on industrial hemp farmers.
Williams said aside from the economy, the Legislature’s “attacks” on women and abortion and reproductive health care are also important issues for him.
“I think it's disgusting that we have the highest population of transgender youth in per capita in the country, and our lawmakers are hell bent on attacking the trans and LGBTQ community,” Williams said.
Williams said the state should invest in people, recovery programs and communities with its $1.3 billion surplus.
Legislation that routes money and power away from local governments and toward the Legislature is “terrifying" to Williams, he said.
He pointed to when lawmakers passed an abortion ban without hearing from an outside obstetrician-gynecologist.
"You've got a bunch of people who don't know what they're talking about, that don't listen to the experts," Williams said. "And we're all just supposed to trust them? Yeah, no deals for me. I don't trust that at all.”