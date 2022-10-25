A delegate in his first re-election bid and a pastor in his first foray into politics are the candidates for House of Delegates District 53.
Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, is seeking re-election to represent the new district in central Kanawha County. New to the ballot is Democratic challenger Bishop Wayne Crozier.
Pritt, of Charleston, is a lawyer at Pritt & Pritt PLLC in Charleston.
Crozier, also of Charleston, is the founding pastor of Abundant Life Ministries in Charleston and Huntington.
Driving population in West Virginia was a key worry for both Pritt and Crozier, both of whom say they’ve seen family and friends leave the state to find better paying jobs.
“The primary reason I ran for the House of Delegates was to make sure that we have a place that my kids can come back to when they’re adults, and they can actually live here and make a good living,” Pritt said. “So many people have left the state to find greener pastures because of largely economic reasons, and I don’t think it’s fair that somebody should have to choose between being and living in a state that they live versus having to go somewhere else to find a higher paying job.”
Crozier, who was a FedEx delivery driver before establishing his ministry, said he’s watched the decline in his communities, particularly public schools and elderly West Virginians, and more resources need to be shifted to support quality of life for West Virginians.
“This is the opportunity for me to help more people,” Crozier said. “There are a lot of issues plaguing the state. One of the things I would like to focus on is higher teacher pay. I think education really is the key that will unlock the door for so many students, and we have to do a better job. I also want a better quality of life for our senior citizens. ... It’s a travesty that people work 20, 30, or 40 years and then they can’t afford their medicine or food.”
This election cycle is the first since the Legislature shifted the state from 67 multi-delegate districts to 100 single-delegate districts.
House District 53 previously was part of District 36, which was a three-delegate district. Pritt had represented the old District 36 with Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, and Delegate. Jim Barach, D-Kanawha.
Barach announced in July he was withdrawing from the 2022 election to move to Florida with his family. The Kanawha County Democratic Executive Committee selected Crozier as the Democratic nominee for the district.
The new District 53 includes much of central Kanawha County, starting on the northern border of Charleston, dipping into Kanawha City and going to the Kanawha-Fayette county line.
The district includes West Virginia International Yeager Airport. To the north it includes part of Mink Shoals, but doesn’t include Coonskin Park and goes as far south as Quincy.
When asked about balancing local control with legislative authority, Pritt said he understood the concerns that legislators needed to balance when considering legislation that might shift those power dynamics.
“I think there are a lot of competing interests here,” Pritt said. “We have to balance local control with ensuring that we’re going to be growing our economy into the future. ...I think you can look at it, on some level, in terms of where the control should be. It could be the state level versus the county level versus the individual. I think that if we can provide businesses with as much autonomy as possible, while making sure they’re responsible in what they do, I think that’s the best case scenario.”
Crozier said he supported as much local control as possible, saying the Legislature has a workload that’s too big to try to administer authority over local governments.
“They’re having enough issues dealing with what they’re supposed to deal with instead of micromanaging and taking away power from the people who are invested in these communities,” Crozier said. “I’m concerned about government overreach, and I think we should leave the things that we can in the hands of local and city government, when it’s possible.”