Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

A delegate in his first re-election bid and a pastor in his first foray into politics are the candidates for House of Delegates District 53.

Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, is seeking re-election to represent the new district in central Kanawha County. New to the ballot is Democratic challenger Bishop Wayne Crozier.

Lacie Pierson covers politics. She can be reached at 304-348-1723 or lacie.pierson@hdmediallc.com. Follow @laciepierson on Twitter.

Tags

Recommended for you