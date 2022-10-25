Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Childhood friends, schoolmates and neighbors David “Woody” Holmes and incumbent Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, will face off Nov. 8 to see who will get to represent their hometown in District 60 of the House of Delegates.

This marks the third time since 2018 that Holmes, a Democrat, and Ferrell have been on the ballot together. This time around, they’ll be vying for a seat in a new district created by the Legislature earlier this year.

Caity Coyne covers health. She can be reached at 304-348-7939 or caity.coyne@hdmediallc.com. Follow @CaityCoyne on Twitter.

Recommended for you