Childhood friends, schoolmates and neighbors David “Woody” Holmes and incumbent Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, will face off Nov. 8 to see who will get to represent their hometown in District 60 of the House of Delegates.
This marks the third time since 2018 that Holmes, a Democrat, and Ferrell have been on the ballot together. This time around, they’ll be vying for a seat in a new district created by the Legislature earlier this year.
Ferrell defeated Holmes in the 2020 general election after gaining nearly 68% of votes cast. In 2018, Ferrell competed in the general election as an independent candidate and secured 23% of the vote. That same year, Holmes lost to Republican Sharon Lewis Malcolm.
This year, Holmes and Ferrell each said they’re taking lessons learned from previous years to win over voters and better serve constituents if elected.
Both said the first step was getting familiar with the new parts of their district, which includes areas of Dunbar and other Kanawha County regions previously represented by other lawmakers. This election cycle is the first since the Legislature shifted the state from 67 multi-delegate districts to 100 single-delegate districts.
“I reached out to some folks I knew were influential leaders in the new areas and they introduced me to others. It was really a grassroots effort for me,” Holmes said.
Ferrell, a Kanawha County teacher, had the advantage of already being familiar to some in the new regions due to his coaching career. People there often refer to him as “Coach,” he said, and he is excited to give them a chance to vote for him.
Over the past two Legislative sessions, Ferrell said he learned a lot about the lawmaking process and its limits. No one person can make change, he said, adding that he has learned a lot about the importance of community buy-in and support.
When it comes to the largest issues facing his community, Ferrell said he’d like to focus on “growing the state economically.” He said he wants to give young people a reason and way to stay in the Kanawha Valley by investing in more mid-level and affordable housing, as well as supporting development in smaller downtown districts.
Holmes said his priorities are similar, and he believes there is much more that can be done at the Legislature to support small businesses. Part of that, Holmes said, would be investing in making West Virginia a “strong manufacturing base.”
“When you have a strong manufacturing base, your smaller businesses — the mom and pops, the cafes — they can thrive,” Holmes said. “It also helps us give folks a reason to stick around. It gives people a place to grow into, to see themselves in the future.”
Holmes, who spent his career working at Union Carbide, said he sees a future for such business in the region. He also said any development should be done safely, with limited negative consequences for the surrounding environment.
Both Ferrell and Holmes said they see the ongoing drug and overdose epidemic as one of the most pressing issues in the region. Ferrell said he would like to see the Legislature give more support for families affected, while pushing stronger laws that target those who deal drugs.
Holmes said he wants to see a more robust system of recovery and support for those who use drugs. He also views ongoing issues with the state’s foster care system as being directly related to the epidemic. He said it was disappointing to see the Legislature not do more for those children.
On the subject of abortion, Holmes said he believes lawmakers “completely mishandled” the issue. He said the issue is the one he’s heard the most about from constituents leading up to Election Day.
Ferrell described himself as “pro-life.” During votes on the state’s new abortion law, Ferrell voted in support of limited exceptions for victims of rape and incest to access the medical procedures. Otherwise, he said, he “supports the Republican platform” when it comes to issues such as abortion and gun ownership.