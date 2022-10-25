Previous experience in government work isn't an issue for the candidates vying to represent District 52 in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
The contest for the southeastern Kanawha County seat sees incumbent Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, seeking his seventh term against Republican Greg Hendricks, a Charleston resident who previously served on the Chesapeake Town Council and as the Chesapeake town recorder.
Rowe, of Malden, is a lawyer. He served in the House from 1995 to 2001 and the state Senate from 2005 to 2009. Kanawha voters have elected him to the House in every election since 2014.
Hendricks is a utility maintenance employee for the city of Charleston.
Rowe said he always has been called to public service.
“It's a little corny, but I do feel a duty to serve,” Rowe said. “There are lots of issues we need to deal with, candidly, but I think the key is we've got to be reasonable and fair to everybody. Those are pretty fundamental principles, and if you start with that proposition, I think you'll make good policy.”
Hendricks said he wants to better link state and local governments to help meet the needs of citizens, particularly when it comes to food banks in southeastern Kanawha, which Hendricks says often are more sparsely filled and staffed than their counterparts in Charleston.
“I feel like there has always been a disconnect,” Hendricks said. “I have no hidden agenda. My agenda would be to help eastern Kanawha County. I know firsthand what a struggle it is for these small towns to keep police departments and the small services. It's just a struggle when you don't have much of a tax base.”
This election cycle is the first since the Legislature shifted the state from 67 multi-delegate districts to 100 single-delegate districts.
House District 52 contains most of southeastern Kanawha County, meeting Kanawha's borders with Boone, Fayette and Raleigh counties. The district has a narrow portion at its northern end that runs along the Kanawha River up to Kanawha City in Charleston, and includes Malden, Rand, Marmet, Belle and Chesapeake.
Rowe and Hendricks have their eyes on infrastructure for the region.
Hendricks says the roads in his district have been dutifully maintained, but are in need of serious repair.
“Our roads are in horrible shape from Montgomery to East Bank on Route 61, and they're basically falling over the hill,” he said. “The state has done some work on them this summer to shore them up, but there could be a lot of work done there."
Likewise, Rowe sees the need to fix the roads, but his ideas for infrastructure are more focused on how to drive tourism to West Virginia and Kanawha County in particular.
He said he wants to see a Kanawha tourism gateway to the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.
“It has all the city services within probably 30 to 40 miles of extreme sports,” Rowe said of the region. “There really are unique opportunities for Charleston and the upper Kanawha Valley to transform the economy of our region. The pieces are on the table, we just have to put them together.”
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. Early voting begins Wednesday.