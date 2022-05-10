The race for House District 56 wasn’t the most crowded in Kanawha County, but it packed the biggest punch Tuesday evening, setting up two incumbent delegates to face off against each other in November.
House 56 won’t be the only incumbent vs. incumbent race in the fall, but it was the only local House race Tuesday in which both incumbent delegates faced primary challengers.
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, defeated challenger Devin Casey, 994-367, and Delegate Larry Pack, R-Kanawha, bested Richard Boggess, 824-380, according to unofficial results posted on the Kanawha County Clerk’s website. Results had been posted for all 189 of Kanawha County’s voting precincts.
The race also is different from the others because Young, whom voters first elected to the House in 2020, moved last fall after she was drawn into a district with House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha.
Skaff is the president of HD Media, parent company of the Gazette-Mail.
Young previously said she hadn’t wanted to challenge Skaff in the race. She is a graduate of George Washington High School, which now is part of House District 56.
She said no matter where she lived, she was going to face an incumbent, and she hoped her victory was a reflection of her legislative record.
“I spend a lot of time working across the aisle and learning about the issues as they come and don’t rubber stamp everything,” Young said Tuesday evening. “I think with the supermajority we’ve done a lot of good work, and we’ve done a lot of sloppy work. There being a super majority, it has allowed some people to stop paying attention and do what leadership says. I read every single bill. I want to know what I’m voting on.”
Pack, who also first was elected to the House in 2020, said he’d worked hard to bring jobs to Charleston and Kanawha County, and likewise felt like the election was a reflection of the results of his service.
“The most significant thing I’ve learned is how hard West Virginians work and how they just want the opportunity to have a job,” Pack said. “Once they have that job, they will be successful in that job. I try to reach a consensus, and I like working behind the scenes to accomplish goals and not be concerned with who gets the credit.”
The other incumbent vs. incumbent race in November will be Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha, versus Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, in House District 53.
The 2022 election cycle is the first under the new legislative and congressional district maps the Legislature adopted in October 2021. Most notably, it features 100 single-member House districts, a move away from the 67 multi-member district map thanks to a law the legislature adopted in 2018.
For Kanawha County, that means a shift from six multi-member districts to 10 single-member districts largely contained within the county’s border. It also means 10 Kanawha County delegates will be in the House at the start of 2023. There currently are 11 Kanawha delegates in the House.
One incumbent, Delegate Dean Jeffries, R-Kanawha, of Elkview, ran unopposed in his primary race, and no Democrats filed to represent House District 61. The district includes Elkview and Clendenin, and meets up with Kanawha County’s borders with Clay and Roane counties.
Here is how the other Kanawha-based House races were shaping up Tuesday.
House District 59
The Republican primary for House District 59 was close early Tuesday evening, but challenger Andy Shamblin, of Nitro, eventually outdistanced Delegate Dianna Graves, R-Kanawha, 709-604.
Graves, of Cross Lanes, was seeking her fourth term in the House.
Shamblin will face Democrat Rusty Williams, of St. Albans, in November. Williams previously sought a House seat in 2020, but didn’t make it past the primary race. He was unopposed in the 2022 primary.
House District 59 runs along the Kanawha-Putnam county line, and includes most of Nitro, Cross Lanes and part of St. Albans.
House District 54
Republican John Luoni bested Julien Aklei by fewer than 200 votes in the race to face incumbent Delegate Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, in November.
Luoni earned 379 votes, while Aklei had 188.
Pushkin, first elected in 2014, was unopposed in his bid for a fifth term in the House.
House District 54 includes downtown Charleston and both the West Side and East End, with a border along the Kanawha River, running from South Charleston to 52nd Street in Kanawha City.
House District 56
Young and Pack will square off in November for the district that includes the South Hills neighborhood of Charleston, through Davis Creek and all of the shopping plazas along Corridor G. It runs west all the way to the Kanawha-Putnam county line.
House District 58House District 58 was among the 15 new districts statewide that didn’t have an incumbent candidate.
Walter Hall was the top vote-getter among four Republicans from St. Albans, collecting 496 votes. Samuel “Cole” Parsons finished second with 417 votes, followed by Trevor Morris with 317 and Edward Burgess with 72.
Democrat Dakota James Buckley ran unopposed.
House District 58 includes St. Albans, Institute and part of Nitro.
Candidates in these House districts ran unopposed and will meet in the general election:
House District 52 — Incumbent Delegate Larry Rowe, D-Kanawha, of Malden, and Republican Greg Hendricks, of Charleston
The new House 52 district includes southeastern Kanawha County, starting along 52nd Street in Kanawha City and meeting up with the Kanawha-Fayette county line. It also includes most of Montgomery.
House District 53 — Incumbent Delegate Chris Pritt, R-Kanawha, and incumbent Delegate Jim Barach, D-Kanawha
The district includes northeastern Charleston, including West Virginia International Yeager Airport. It includes more rural parts of eastern Kanawha County, including Quincy and Pond Gap, meeting up with the Fayette-Kanawha county line.
House District 55 — Incumbent Delegate Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and Democrat Greg Childress, of Charleston
To the west, the district meets up at the Putnam-Kanawha county line and includes Tornado. It dips into Alum Creek and includes Kanawha State Forest, meeting up to Marmet and Belle to the east.
House District 57 — Mountain Party candidate E.D. “Bud” Anderson, Republican Ernest Blevins, and incumbent Delegate Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha
House District 57 includes most of South Charleston and roughly the eastern half of Dunbar, meeting up with Corridor G to the east.
House District 60 — Incumbent Delegate Dana Ferrell, R-Kanawha, and Democrat David “Woody” Holmes, both of Sissonville
House District 60 starts in the south in Institute and largely follows the Interstate 77 corridor to the Kanawha-Jackson county line.