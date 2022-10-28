Two lifelong Kanawha County residents want to help families and bring jobs to the place where they grew up in the race for House of Delegates District 56.
Delegate Kayla Young, D-Kanawha, and Delegate Andrew Anderson, R-Kanawha, are seeking to represent the 56th District.
The race is a unique one between Young, who is wrapping up her first term in the House, and Anderson, whom Gov. Jim Justice appointed to replace former delegate Larry Pack. Pack resigned from the House and the House 56 race in August to work as a senior adviser for Justice.
Young, who is one of the 22-member Democratic super-minority in the House, is proud of provisions she's worked with other lawmakers to get into law, including clean energy, expanding unemployment support, and access to childcare.
“I've done the things I said I was going to do, and there's more to do,” Young said. “I am keeping the promises I've been making, and I hope that people see that and want me to continue. I want to be efficient and get things done.”
Anderson, a business development officer at Cooperative Business Services, says his business and industry experience gives him the best background to represent the district.
“First and foremost, we have to be focused on continuing to address aggressively the drug epidemic and make sure there's a focus that helps people get ready for the workforce, and when they're working, helps prevent them from doing drugs,” Anderson said.
Kanawha voters previously voted to send Young to the House in former District 35, which was a 4-member district Young represents with Anderson, House Judiciary Chairman Moore Capito, R-Kanawha, and House Minority Leader Doug Skaff.
Legislators cut up the old 35th District in the redistricting process last year.
This election cycle is the first to take place since the West Virginia Legislature established 100 single-member House districts.
House District 56 starts along MacCorkle Avenue and goes into South Hills. It includes the Charleston and South Charleston shopping plazas along Corridor G, and it goes as far west as St. Albans.
Young and Anderson have different takes on the State of West Virginia's $1.3 billion revenue surplus for fiscal year 2022, which ended June 30.
Young says the surplus isn't sustainable, especially not to the extent that it should be a cushion for any potential future tax reforms.
“Our budgets are set by the governor and his administration,” Young said. “We used to get a budget forecast, the 5-year-plan that shows what the impact of our decisions, our legislation, is going to be, and we stopped receiving those from the Revenue Department. With what I've seen from [Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy] and the governor, talking about amendments lately, the governor's administration is saying we don't have the money to pay for it and that it's not sustainable. That gives me a lot of pause.”
Young said any reliable amount of surplus money should be spent on providing services to support access to childcare and other forms of financial relief for West Virginians.
Anderson says the surplus is sustainable if West Virginia grows, but he said nationwide inflation has caused a lot of problems for West Virginians.
He wants to provide relief from inflation through tax reforms.
“There's many ideas for types of tax relief we can provide,” Anderson said. “If it's income tax reduction, I'm for it. If it's a car tax reduction, I'm for it. If it's personal property tax reduction. I'm for it, so there's none of them I don’t like as long as they make fiscal sense.”