Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

After a year of piquing impasses and impassioned pleas, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has given his blessing to budgetary legislation that would be the largest climate investment in U.S. history.

The nation’s dearth of past legislation to combat climate change makes that a low bar to clear, but many climate advocates see Manchin’s new support as a crucial step toward reining in U.S. greenhouse gas emissions and incentivizing an accelerated transition toward cleaner energy.

Mike Tony covers energy and the environment. He can be reached at 304-348-1236 or mtony@hdmediallc.com. Follow @Mike__Tony on Twitter. 

Tags

Recommended for you