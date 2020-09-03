County commissioners may meet as a Board of Canvassers to certify results of an election, even if one or more of the commissioners was on the ballot, the state Ethics Commission determined Thursday.
Citing state law and state Supreme Court decisions, the commission concluded that duties of county commissioners acting as canvassers are predominately ministerial, and have a strictly limited degree of judgment or discretion on any election matters.
However, the commission ruled that if there is an election contest of a county commissioner’s particular election, that commissioner must recuse himself or herself from participating in the contest, in which commissioners act more like jurors.
Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper requested the advisory opinion after the Ethics Commission, in August, cited two Harpers Ferry Town Council members for Ethics Act violations after the council members participated in a meeting to determine whether to count four contested ballots from the 2019 town election. Both council members were candidates in that election, and won by margins of victory close enough for their elections to be overturned if the four ballots were counted.
In his request, Carper stated, “While I certainly understand the Ethics Commission’s findings, the commission must address whether this ruling applies when a county commissioner is required by law to serve on the Board of Canvassers during an election canvass where the county commissioner is a candidate on the ballot.”
Noting that there is no mechanism in state law to replace a canvasser in the event a county commissioner is unable to serve in that capacity, Carper added, “In more than 24 years as commissioner, I have never missed a canvass, as I believe it to be one of the most critical duties of my office. That is why I strongly feel the Ethics Commission’s findings regarding this election must be made crystal clear. I am concerned this ruling could have the unintended consequences that would jeopardize the integrity of the election process.”
By law, after an election, county commissioners meet as the Board of Canvassers to certify the election.
Duties include verifying that there are no missing ballots, to accept absentee ballots received by deadline, to review provisional ballots, and to oversee a hand recount of one randomly selected precinct.
However, if the board is then called on to determine the outcome of a contested election involving a county commissioner, that commissioner must recuse himself or herself, Ethics counsel Theresa Kirk said.
“It’s not a ministerial function at that stage, and if they are a candidate, they must absolutely recuse themselves,” she said.
Also during Thursday’s Ethics Commission meeting, commissioners:
n Voted to hire Kim Weber as executive director. Weber is the commission’s general counsel, and has been serving as acting executive director since July 31, when Rebecca Stepto retired.
n Ruled that the wife, sister and brother-in-law of a public school principal may be employed at that school, so long as evaluation and supervision of those employees is delegated to the county superintendent of schools.
n Concluded that town officials and employees may solicit funds to cover costs of erecting a veterans memorial on the town square.
Under the Ethics Act, public officials and employees may only solicit contributions for charitable causes, and commissioners Thursday concluded that constructing a memorial to honor veterans would constitute a charitable cause.