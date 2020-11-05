For a third straight year, the state Ethics Commission approved a contract exemption Thursday to allow Clay County to use a towing company owned by a county commissioner, but the commissioner said she’s fed up with the arrangement.
“There is too much paperwork and too much aggravation to go through when you’re an honest businessperson,” Fran King, owner of King’s Trucking and Wrecker Service, told the commission Thursday via a teleconference call.
King said she lost more than $2,000 of payments in the past year on tows of county emergency vehicles, either because of tows that exceeded an annual spending cap set under the contract exemption, or for tows where payment was disallowed by commission staff after determining there were competing towing services closer to the disabled county vehicles.
“It's just pick-pick-pick and I’m tired of it,” said King, who operates the only towing service in the county.
“It just makes you feel like a criminal just because you’re an elected official and you own a business,” she added.
Under the state Ethics Act, public bodies can request contract exemptions to conduct business with businesses owned by public officials, if it would be a clear financial hardship to seek out other providers. Generally, the contract exemptions have gone to rural counties and towns, where the closest competitors are some distance away.
King said Thursday that in parts of Clay County, the next-closest towing service is 60 miles away.
On Thursday, the commission granted a third one-year exemption permitting Clay County to pay King’s a total of up to $3,500 for towing of county emergency vehicles.
Commission Chairman Robert Wolfe said he would ask commission staff to see if there is some way to streamline the process for approving payments under contract exemptions.
“They have their job to do as far as asking questions, even though you have a good record,” Wolfe told King.
Also Thursday, commissioners approved without discussion an advisory opinion clearing the way for a sheriff’s department to spend up to $2,700 to install a chain-link fence at the home of the department’s K-9 handler.
According to the request for an opinion, the officer is moving to a municipality, and while he has a portable chain-link enclosure for the canine, the additional fencing would assure passers-by could not attempt to pet the dog, or tease or upset it.
Commissioners were advised that K-9 dogs usually live with their handlers, for bonding purposes and to allow the K-9 unit to be called out instantaneously when off-duty.
Under the Ethics Act, commissioners can make exceptions to the prohibition on using public office for private gain if there is an overriding public benefit to the expenditure.
Commissioners concluded the fence represents a clear public benefit, but the advisory opinion also requires the sheriff’s department to either repossess the fence or require reimbursement of its cost if the handler leaves the sheriff’s department or if the canine is retired or becomes disabled and unable to perform K-9 duties.