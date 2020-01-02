Ethics Commission fines sheriff $5K for billing county for personal liability

Brooke County Sheriff Larry Palmer has agreed to pay a $5,000 fine and undergo ethics training as part of a conciliation agreement with the state Ethics Commission stemming from an incident involving his use of a sheriff’s department vehicle.
According to the agreement, approved Thursday by the Ethics Commission, Palmer admitted to attempting to use public office for private gain by trying to have the county commission pay a vehicle damage claim for an incident incurred during his personal use of the county vehicle.
Palmer admitted to driving the cruiser to a department store in Steubenville, Ohio, where he purchased items for personal use. Upon leaving the store, he inadvertently struck another vehicle with his shopping cart, resulting in about $2,000 of damages.
He left the scene without leaving a note with contact information on the damaged vehicle. An investigation by Steubenville Police, using eyewitness interviews and surveillance video, identified Palmer as the offender.
According to the conciliation agreement, Palmer got word to the police officer that he would contact the vehicle owner and "make the matter right."
However, when Palmer received the invoice for the vehicle repairs, he submitted it to the county commission for payment, according to the agreement.
When County Commissioner Stacey Wise questioned if the invoice was a legitimate county expense, Palmer in a written statement claimed that he had struck the damaged vehicle with his cruiser, while also claiming he was at the department store in an official capacity, picking up supplies for the sheriff’s department.
Ultimately, Palmer personally paid the invoice, according to the agreement.
In addition to imposing the fine and requiring ethics training, the commission also publicly reprimanded Palmer for violating the Ethics Act.
Also during Thursday's Ethics Commission meeting:
• Commissioners approved contract exemptions for the town of Fairview, in Marion County, to lease office space from a town council member while the town hall undergoes repairs, and to contract with two council members for part-time labor.
Commissioners agreed it would pose a hardship for the town, population 405, if it could not lease office space from Councilman Johnny Knotts for $300 a month, after being advised there is no other suitable office space within a two-block radius of town hall.
They also agreed to allow the town to pay Knotts $8.50 an hour to plow town streets after snowstorms, after the town’s lone Street Department employee was reassigned to the town Water Department, while the current Water Department supervisor is incapacitated with a broken leg.
The commission also authorized the town to pay Councilman Don Pyles $8.50 an hour, up to $2,000 a year, to work 10 hours a week at the Water Department.
In the request for contract exemptions, town officials indicated they had advertised both positions in the Times-West Virginian newspaper, and on the Monster.com employment website, but had no applicants for either position.
• As part of a continuing exodus of state Division of Highways engineers seeking higher-paying private sector jobs, the Commission approved an employment exemption for the highest ranking Highways official to date, State Highway Engineer Aaron Gillispie.
Employment exemptions allow public employees to seek employment with regulated private sector entities without having to leave public service.
• Commissioners approved a conciliation agreement with Mineral County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Ronald Anderson for operating a campaign website featuring photographs of himself in uniform.
According to the agreement, Anderson asked the Commission in February if he could post such pictures on his Facebook page to promote himself as a 2020 candidate for sheriff, and was told he should request an advisory opinion on the matter.
Subsequently, at their May meeting, commissioners ruled on a request from another police officer, and in the advisory opinion, concluded it would be improper for him to use photographs of himself in uniform in campaign materials, since it could be construed as an endorsement by the law enforcement agency.
In September, an ethics complaint was filed against Anderson based on the May advisory opinion, and after being advised of the advisory opinion, Anderson immediately removed pictures of himself in uniform from his Facebook campaign page, according to the agreement.
As part of the agreement, commissioners ordered Anderson to cease and desist from using pictures of himself in uniform in campaign materials, and to undergo ethics training.