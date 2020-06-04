Familiar faces appear in down-ballot races for WV offices

Down ballot from the crowded gubernatorial primary election in West Virginia, there are only two constitutional executive offices where there are contested elections this summer.
If you add up the number of people running for secretary of state, auditor, treasurer, attorney general and commissioner of agriculture, there are 14 candidates — only two more than the dozen people running for governor.
Of those 14 people, five of them are running for commissioner of agriculture, and three are running for attorney general. The races for secretary of state, treasurer and auditor each have two candidates.
Attorney general raceAttorney General Patrick Morrisey, a Republican, is seeking reelection for his third term, after saying in 2008 that he likely wouldn’t seek more than two terms in the office.
Morrisey has bachelor’s degrees in history and political science from Rutgers University. He earned his law degree from Rutgers Law School-Newark.
No other Republican is challenging Morrisey in the primary election, but two Democrats are vying to face-off with Morrisey in November.
Democrats Sam Petsonk, a lawyer from Beckley, and Delegate Isaac Sponaugle, a lawyer from Pendleton County, both said they want to see changes in the Attorney General’s Office, especially when it comes to the negotiating and settling of opioid abuse lawsuits against pharmaceutical companies.
Petsonk has focused his practice on labor law, and he said the COVID-19 pandemic has brought to light issues he’s been litigating for 15 years regarding fair wages and a safe work environment. He also said increased attention on racist activity has brought to light the need for an attorney general who will be tough in protecting civil liberties.
He earned his undergraduate degree from Brandeis University and his law degree from Washington & Lee University.
Petsonk said Morrisey’s work in the past eight years has done little to push forward due process for West Virginians.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had an attorney general for the past eight years who has done so little that most people forgot what the attorney general is there to do,” Petsonk said. “He’s the people’s lawyer, and he’s the counselor to the state. That means he has to enforce our labor and consumer rights laws, and he has to advise the [state] agencies, to ensure due process and protect our constitutional values as a state.”
Sponaugle has served in the House of Delegates for eight years while operating a private practice in Franklin, in the Eastern Panhandle. Sponaugle has a bachelor’s degree in business administration from West Virginia University, where he also earned his law degree.
He said his experience in the Legislature has allowed him to see alleged corruption-level action in the Attorney General’s Office, from short-changing the state in pharmaceutical settlements to signing West Virginia onto a federal lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act, which he said could cost West Virginians up to $1 billion in health care costs and put thousands of health care jobs in jeopardy.
Sponaugle said one of the first things he would do if elected would be to remove West Virginia as a party to the lawsuit.
“In my day job, I’m a practicing attorney,” Sponaugle said. “I’ve been practicing over 16 years, and I’ve tried hundreds of cases, argued before the Supreme Court. I won’t hesitate to take on anybody in court and advocate for what I believe in. ... I have experience, both on a professional side and in the public office side, and I think that makes me qualified to run for attorney general.”
Commissioner of agriculture
State Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt is facing is first reelection campaign, which includes one challenger in the Republican primary.
Before he was elected commissioner in 2016, Leonhardt operated a 380-acre farm in Monongalia County. He was elected to the state Senate in 2014, and he sought the commissioner position halfway through his 4-year term as a senator.
Leonhardt is challenged by Roy Ramey, of Lesage, Wayne County.
Ramey owns Avalon Farm, in Cabell County, where he processes poultry using sustainable and natural practices, including no antibiotics, steroids or chemicals, according to his campaign Facebook page.
Among the three Democrats running for commissioner of agriculture is Monongalia County’s Sen. Bob Beach. Beach’s Senate seat is not up for election this year.
Beach served 10 years in the House of Delegates, and has served almost 10 years in the Senate.
He operates an 800-acre cattle farm and, among his “Farm to State House” credentials listed on his campaign website, are meat cutter-manager, perishable-meat commodity buyer and multi-store supervisor of perishable retail grocery.
William “J.R.” Keplinger is a Democrat from Moorefield, in Hardy County, where he is a third-generation farmer. He raises 700,000 broiler chickens each year on his farm, according to his campaign website.
Since 1991, Keplinger has operated Keplinger Shavings, a business that provides bedding for farm animals. Keplinger served three terms as a Hardy County commissioner.
Dave Miller, of Tunnelton, Preston County, is the third Democrat in the primary election for agriculture commisioner. Miller served in the West Virginia Legislature and also worked as a deputy agriculture commissioner for former commissioner Gus R. Douglass, according to his campaign website.
Miller operates Mountain Diamond Longhorns, a 100-acre farm in Preston County, where he and his wife raise longhorn cattle, dairy cattle and field crops to sell.
Secretary of state
The 2020 secretary of state race will look very familiar to most West Virginia voters. It’s a repeat of the 2016 general election, only the incumbent is the Republican candidate instead of the Democrat candidate.
Secretary of State Mac Warner, of Charleston, is seeking his first reelection to the office he won in 2016. That year, he beat Natalie Tennant, who was secretary of state at the time.
Tennant is the only Democrat seeking the office this election cycle. Tennant, also of Charleston, served as secretary of state from 2009 to 2017.
Tennant earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees from WVU, and she was the first woman to be the Mountaineer mascot at the school. She worked as a television news anchor before switching to public office.
Warner is a graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point and the WVU College of Law. He served 23 years in the U.S. Army, and he worked as a contractor for the U.S. State Department for five years after his retirement from the military.
Auditor
Just like the secretary of state race, the 2020 election for auditor has only two candidates, one from each party, running for the office, according to the secretary of state’s website. And just like the secretary of state race, the candidates are the same as they were in the 2016 election.
State Auditor J.B. McCuskey is in the middle of his first reelection bid. McCuskey, a Republican, defeated Democrat Mary Ann Claytor, of St. Albans, in 2016.
That year, Claytor beat three other Democrats to earn her party’s nomination.
Claytor has a bachelor’s degree in accounting from West Virginia State University and a master’s degree in religion from Liberty University. She worked for 20 years in the Auditor’s Office.
McCuskey has a bachelor’s degree in political communication from George Washington University and a law degree from WVU. He practiced at Steptoe & Johnson, in Charleston, and served four years in the House of Delegates before being elected auditor.