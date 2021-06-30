State leaders are hoping the will of Congress and the Federal Communications Commission doesn’t turn into a roadblock for expanding access to broadband throughout the country.
Broadband experts from West Virginia, Virginia and Colorado last week said they were eager to begin using money from the federal American Rescue Plan to establish more reliable broadband networks throughout their states, but they worried outdated parameters defining broadband service and how state and local governments could spend the American Rescue Plan money would prevent them from getting the most broadband for their buck.
The broadband experts gathered for a roundtable discussion hosted by Pew Charitable Trust on June 24 titled, “How Will States Spend Federal Broadband Dollars?”
Sen. Bob Plymale, D-Wayne, and Delegate Daniel Linville, R-Cabell, spoke on behalf of West Virginia, where the duo have worked to establish surveys and mapping to determine the greatest areas of need for broadband in the state.
Joining the West Virginia lawmakers on the panel were Dr. Tamarah Holmes, director of the Office of Broadband for Virginia, and Teresa Ferguson, director of Federal Broadband Engagement for the Colorado Broadband Office.
Kathryn de Wit, project director of Pew’s Broadband Access Initiative, moderated the hour-long discussion via video conference.
Through the American Rescue Plan, West Virginia is set to receive $1.35 billion, split between the state and county and municipal governments. A total of $679 million of the money goes to the local governments, and the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice will be able to spend the remaining $677 million.
That money can be spent on different COVID-19 related and infrastructure expenses as defined in the American Rescue Plan Act.
The act also includes dedicated spending for specific areas, including broadband. West Virginia will receive $138 million solely for broadband expansion, West Virginia Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael told the Legislature's Joint Committee on Government and Finance on May 10.
West Virginia is seeking clarity from the federal government as to how to utilize American Rescue Plan funds, saying the early drafts of spending rules may create conflicts for West Virginia as it attempts to provide broadband service in rural areas, Linville said.
Particularly at issue, Plymale and the other panelists said, is the Federal Communications Commission’s definition of a “served” area.
“We have to be able to coordinate the communication between the federal government, the local and with us state representatives,” Plymale said. “That's very critical. So I do see some issues related to the clarification language that I want to work with our two senators and our House of Representatives members in West Virginia … It is not a luxury, it is something that is needed very similar to electrical cooperatives.”
By FCC definition, a “served” area has at least one broadband service provider offering service providing 25 megabits per second download speed and a 3 megabits per second upload speed. It’s often referred to as 25/3, and Linvill referred to it as a rate of “25 megabits in and three megabits out.”
Linville said communities throughout West Virginai, and the United States, meet that standard, yet people living in those communities don’t have reliable broadband service.
“It really bothers me seeing discussion that certain rural areas don't need these speeds,” Linville said. “Perhaps we don't need the same capacity, because there's fewer people there, but capacity is different than speed.”
Likewise, Ferguson agreed the definition of a “served” area was one of the biggest roadblocks for state and local governments to expand reliable and affordable broadband access.
She also said states aren’t allowed to use federal money already in their possession to match federal grant application funding through the American Rescue Plan.
“A lot of states are stumbling over that wanting to use the American Rescue Plan Act funding, to be able to then turn around and help those communities apply for other federal agency programs,” she said.
Building on the ability to empower communities to access broadband infrastructure is the need to make sure it’s affordable once the services are available, Holmes said.
The affordability issue is two-fold -- the cost of construction, plus the cost of services once broadband access is in place.
Whether states can use the American Rescue Plan funds to bridge those divides depends on the interpretation of the rules that comes with the money, Holmes said.
“Being able to help communities understand what their needs are, regardless of the technology, is one of the roadblocks we're hearing from our local communities around what technology is eligible,” Holmes said. “Is wireless an eligible technology? So getting more clarification on that for folks who will be making these decisions locally will be very important.”
Linville used his time to reiterate points he made during the 2021 legislative session, when he was the lead sponsor of House Bill 2002, West Virginia’s latest broadband infrastructure law.
The bill further crafted existing law that’s meant to make it easier for broadband companies to install broadband fibers, particularly when other utility companies open the ground for other projects to install or repair gas, water or electrical lines.
The law also focuses on supporting the state in collecting accurate data, so the staff in the West Virginia Broadband Office can know whether existing programs have been successful and to see where broadband access is needed most.
A key component of the law is focused on consumer protection and encouraging competition among broadband companies, which Linville said last week were big factors in ensuring broadband is affordable for West Virginians.
That law, hopefully paired with more flexibility in spending federal broadband money, will allow state and local governments to expedite broadband expansion, Linville said.
“Our people want broadband now,” Linville said, noting that by his calculation, West Virginia could be eligible for up to $2 billion in federal broadband funding. “Not three years from now, five years from now or 10 years from now. They want it now.”