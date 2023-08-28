Federal prosecutors have added to the legal fallout over what inmate advocates say are unsanitary, inhumane living conditions in West Virginia’s regional jails.
Two defendants have been charged with conspiring as correctional officers at the state-run Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” a pretrial detainee who died a day after he was incarcerated there.
Prosecutors filed the charges against Andrew Fleshman and Steven Nicholas Wimmer, saying they conspired with other unidentified actors to use “unreasonable force” to punish detainee Quantez Burks, assaulting him while he was restrained, handcuffed and posed no threat.
Burks, 37, died March 1, 2022, the same day federal attorneys say Fleshman and Wimmer, while on duty, assaulted him in two locations at the jail.
The West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation listed Burks as one of 18 inmates to die of heart disease in one of the state’s 10 regional jails since the start of 2020, according to agency data obtained by the Gazette-Mail through a state Freedom of Information Act request.
But Kimberly Burks said she believes her son was killed by correctional officers at the jail, sharply questioning Gov. Jim Justice at a January town hall in Beckley over the state’s oversight of her son.
Burks has said an autopsy report conducted by a Pittsburgh pathologist contradicts the state’s determination that he died of natural causes, instead finding that her son had a heart attack due to stress brought on by blunt force trauma.
Burks welcomed the charges in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia as a step toward justice for her son.
“We’re just thankful that we got what we have so far,” Burks said of the charges in a phone interview Friday. “We’re in good faith that more charges will be brought.”
District Judge Frank Volk scheduled guilty plea hearings in the cases Sept. 28 in Beckley.
Federal prosecutors say Fleshman and Wimmer responded to a call for officer assistance after Quantez Burks, who is named in the lawsuits as “Q.B.”, tried to push past a correctional officer and leave a housing unit for inmates. When they arrived at the unit, the attorneys said, Burks was on the floor as “other persons known and unknown” used force against Burks.
Fleshman, Wimmer and other officers then restrained and handcuffed Burks in the unit, according to the lawsuits.
The two defendants and other known and unknown members of the conspiracy escorted Burks from the unit to an interview room, where they assaulted and injured him while he was restrained and was no threat to anyone, per the lawsuits.
The lawsuits contend Fleshman, Wimmer and other members of the conspiracy removed Burks from the interview room and escorted him to a cell in another unit where they assaulted him further while he was handcuffed.
The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, did not respond to a request for comment on the lawsuits or the defendants’ employment statuses. The Department of Justice declined to comment on the charges or the status of further federal investigation into Burks’ death.
Only Fleshman and Wimmer are named as defendants, prompting Burks to hope the charges lead to more answers about what happened to her son.
“We have to take the good with the bad,” Kimberly Burks said. “But it’s ugly, and it’s going to get uglier.”
Burks said she hoped Jeff Sandy, who was Department of Homeland Security secretary during her son’s detainment and retired last month, would be investigated.
But Sandy got a significant vote of confidence Monday from Justice, who named Sandy as one of five appointees to the board of a private foundation that will distribute most of West Virginia’s more than $1 billion in opioid lawsuit settlements.
Justice has touted the Legislature’s passage of some reforms aimed at addressing understaffing and overcrowding at state jails during a special session he called earlier this month partly for that purpose.
Those laws included Senate Bill 1005, a $21 million measure to raise corrections officer pay, and Senate Bill 1010, which authorized the state Supreme Court of Appeals to develop pretrial release programs in all state circuits for nonviolent misdemeanors.
But Burks said she doesn’t believe Justice or other state leaders have done enough to address correctional officer behavior or inmate living conditions.
“He’s not owning up to anything,” Burks said of Justice Friday. “That’s what I’m trying to get at is to get him to own up to some of this stuff that’s going on.”
Plaintiffs who have been inmates at state-run correctional facilities filed a federal class-action lawsuit against Justice and Sandy’s successor, Mark Sorsaia, this month seeking to ensure the state “promptly alleviate[s]” what the lawsuit called “pervasive and unconstitutional” overcrowding, understaffing and deferred maintenance.
The lawsuit cited deferred maintenance costs for corrections that had ballooned to $277 million as of last year and Justice’s June 30 boast that West Virginia’s fiscal year 2023 revenue collections would come in at $1.8 billion over estimate.
“Defendant Justice and others in state government, the executive or legislative branches, appear to be deliberately indifferent to the deplorable conditions in West Virginia’s correctional facilities,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit asserts the plaintiffs had insufficient portions of food and that plaintiff Tyler Randall was exposed to mold and rodent feces at Southwestern Regional Jail in Logan County.
The frequency of deaths in the state’s regional jails has increased sharply in recent months. Of the 177 inmate deaths in those jails from the start of 2009 to May 2023, 19% occurred since the beginning of last year.
Former and current correctional officers recalled as many as 16 inmates placed in a single 120-square-foot suicide cell at once and left there for days at Southern Regional Jail in testimony filed in another class-action lawsuit against Sandy and other current and former jail leaders.
Testifying as a current Southern Regional correctional officer and shift supervisor, Troy Carter said he was aware of “numerous” incidents at there in which an inmate was stabbed or beaten by another inmate because their cell door was broken or didn’t lock.
Carter testified 75% of the jail’s cell doors were broken or didn’t lock, which he called a major safety concern that violated federal rules.
Miranda Smith of Wyoming County filed a federal lawsuit in March against the Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation alleging her father, Alvis Shrewsbury, 45, died at Southern Regional in September 2022 after enduring brutal acts of violence, deprivation of food and water, and correctional officer and health care staff indifference to his health.
Shrewsbury was incarcerated at the jail for 19 days when he died.
The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has denied Smith’s claims of negligent oversight.
“It gets worse and worse and worse,” Kimberly Burks said of alleged correctional officer abuse of inmates. “And something needs to be done about it so this doesn’t keep happening to people.”