Another corrections lawsuit

Lawsuits alleging unsanitary conditions and abuse of inmates at state correctional facilities have piled up on Gov. Jim Justice's watch, growing again last week. 

Federal prosecutors have added to the legal fallout over what inmate advocates say are unsanitary, inhumane living conditions in West Virginia’s regional jails.

Two defendants have been charged with conspiring as correctional officers at the state-run Southern Regional Jail in Raleigh County to “injure, oppress, threaten and intimidate” a pretrial detainee who died a day after he was incarcerated there.

