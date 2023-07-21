The first draft of a plan for massive broadband expansion in West Virginia is now out for public comment.
The West Virginia Office of Broadband released the initial draft of the State Digital Equity Plan on Friday. A public comment period is now open until Aug. 21.
The draft plan follows the recent announcement of $1.2 billion in federal funding for West Virginia through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which received a total of $42 billion from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
The state plan is a required component of the BEAD planning process and must be completed in order for West Virginia to begin receiving the funding.
The Office of Broadband has been working on the plan since October 2022, Director Kelly Workman said, cooperating with the state’s 11 Regional Planning and Development Councils to conduct nearly 150 meetings. Comments collected from more than 1,000 West Virginians helped shape the first draft of the plan.
“We’ve built that community engagement into the planning process from the beginning,” Workman said.
Now, the Office of Broadband wants that feedback to continue.
The 90-page first draft can be viewed online at broadband.wv.gov and at internetforallwv.wv.gov. Feedback can be provided through a public comment form on the website. Paper copies of the plan and a public comment form are available at any Regional Planning and Development Council central office. They have also been mailed to areas of the state underserved by broadband.
West Virginia's share of BEAD funding was influenced by the state's high participation rate in surveys that helped map underserved areas, Economic Development Secretary Mitch Carmichael said.
“The work that we’ve done in the Broadband Office to accommodate the mapping data that determines exactly who has broadband services and who does not resulted in this large award for our state,” Carmichael said. “It’s really the key aspect of our ability to procure these federal funds.”
West Virginia residents can still fill out the Statewide Broadband Survey at broadband.wv.gov/survey/.
There are more than 200,000 residences in West Virginia that do not have adequate broadband service, Carmichael said.
“That’s a significant number, and our focus has been to first get to those homes who do not have it,” Carmichael said. “We’re providing fiber optic gigabit services to those homes, so this is world-class service. If there’s any leftover, we’ll go back and upgrade other services. But those who don’t have it, they’re getting broadband.”
West Virginia’s broadband expansion started before the federal funds were announced. Gov. Jim Justice had already approved funding for expansion projects throughout the state, utilizing funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.
The Digital Equity Plan is particularly important to review because of the state’s ongoing investment, House Speaker Roger Hanshaw, R-Clay, said.
“We’ve deployed a lot of money; a lot of capital has gone out the door,” Hanshaw said. “A lot of that has been used in preparation for a really big, quick deployment of fiber. And now it’s time to see the results.”
Hanshaw, who serves as the Legislature’s representative on the state Broadband Enhancement Council, said improving broadband access has been a priority, in part, because it underpins the state’s efforts in remote worker recruitment.
“If we’re going to talk about recruiting remote workers to West Virginia, the only way that works is if they have access to their offices and places of businesses through remote connections, through the internet,” he said.