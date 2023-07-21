Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

The first draft of a plan for massive broadband expansion in West Virginia is now out for public comment.

The West Virginia Office of Broadband released the initial draft of the State Digital Equity Plan on Friday. A public comment period is now open until Aug. 21.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

