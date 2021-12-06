West Virginia lawmakers learned about flood mitigation efforts from resiliency and conservation agencies at interim legislative committee session meetings Monday.
First, they learned the still-nascent state office in charge of coordinating emergency disaster mitigation and response is in flood planning mode.
State Resiliency Office Director Bob Martin indicated before the state Joint Flooding Committee Monday morning that a reworking of the state’s outdated flood protection plan, which hasn’t been updated since 2004, is underway in conjunction with other state agencies.
The new flood protection plan will likely be part of the state’s hazard mitigation plan, Martin said.
Martin told the committee at its September interim legislative session meeting the current plan included “a lot of things [that] are really antiquated” since it “hadn’t been looked at in around 20 years.”
The 365-page plan serves up a long list of flood control recommendations, such as updating floodplain maps, integrating geographic information systems (GIS) with flood damage data, building-code updates and funding stream restoration.
The hazard mitigation plan is also being updated, Martin said, adding that a State Resiliency Office working group-crafted debris management plan has been created.
“We’re now looking at where it needs to go,” Martin said. “We don’t think it’s a standalone document in itself.”
Martin said the debris management plan could be made a part of the state emergency operations plan or the hazard mitigation plan.
Martin had told the committee at its September meeting that streams and culverts may not be getting cleared prior to storms that cause flooding.
Coordination with Department of Transportation and municipal officials will be necessary to address that issue, Martin said, adding some of the problem stems from streams and culverts that get blocked on private land.
Martin indicated his office was working with Pew Charitable Trusts to plan a flooding symposium to be held in February for local flood-focused personnel to consider updates to the state flood protection plan and encourage “involvement and buy-in” from the local level.
The Pew Charitable Trusts is a global nongovernmental organization that seeks to improve public policy.
The State Resiliency Office board recently sent a recommendation that the office’s deputy position be filled to the Governor’s Office, Martin said.
Martin was named State Resiliency Office director in August, just three months after joining the office as deputy officer. Martin took the director position after predecessor Bobby Cales resigned to head the law enforcement section of the state Division of Natural Resources.
State law passed in 2017 established the State Resiliency Office, but it did not become operational until May 2020.
The Department of Commerce, within which the State Resiliency Office was created, halted office activities in February 2018. Then-acting Commerce Secretary Clayton Burch recommended that West Virginia National Guard Adj. Gen. James Hoyer take over the board that oversees the office in June 2018, after Gov. Jim Justice ousted former Commerce Secretary Woody Thrasher, who chaired the board, amid fallout over the RISE program.
Thrasher had written to then-flood-committee chairman Ed Gaunch in 2018, saying the office’s goal was to “transition from blueprints to reality.”
Cales took over as state resiliency officer after the office was rebooted last year.
The board overseeing the office is composed of the state resiliency officer, directors of the divisions of Natural Resources and Emergency Management, the West Virginia Conservation Agency executive director, the West Virginia Emergency Management Council president, the National Guard adjutant general and secretaries of the Commerce, Environmental Protection, Health and Human Resources, Homeland Security and Transportation departments, plus two nonvoting House of Delegates and Senate members.
West Virginia Conservation Agency Executive Director Brian Farkas noted to the Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Committee Monday afternoon his agency had asked the Legislature to create a $2 million stream and agricultural mitigation program.
The agency works with local, state and federal officials to assess flood-related damages and address stream blockages.
The program would fund the agency’s work partnering with local governments under state code that gives counties and municipalities authority to treat streams to prevent floods, Farkas said.
The program could draw potential matching funds from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or the Department of Agriculture’s Natural Resources Conservation Service, according to Farkas.
“I certainly hope we’ll treat this seriously,” Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Boone, said. “I think $2 million is a very modest ask.”
Sen. Rupie Phillips, R-Logan, observed that debris and trash had created a significant amount of flooding in the lower levels of Logan County.
“I will be supporting your funding,” Phillips said.
Farkas emphasized that citizens may remove blockages such as trees from streams without using a vehicle without running afoul of the law.
“If you can be on the bank and reach into it with a piece of equipment and pull it out, go ahead, you can do it,” Farkas said. “If a downed tree is still attached to the bank, you can cut the tree off, but leave the root ball in the bank because that root ball is preventing erosion from occurring and sediment from getting downstream.”
What citizens can’t do without a permit, Farkas noted, is insert equipment like a tractor into a streambed.
Such a move requires contacting the Division of Natural Resources, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers or state Department of Environmental Protection in advance, depending on how extensive the work is, Farkas noted.
“The takeaway here is you can go into the stream to remove things as long as you don’t take a tractor or a bulldozer or an excavator in there,” Farkas said.