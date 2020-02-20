Former U.S. Attorney in WV signs onto letter asking Barr to resign

A former U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia was one of more than 1,100 former Justice Department officials to sign a letter urging Attorney General William Barr to step down over his handling of the Roger Stone case.
Stephen Jory served as an assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District for six years, later becoming U.S. Attorney for five years. He served under the Nixon, Ford, Carter and Reagan administrations.
Jory was one of two former officials from the Mountain State to sign the letter, along with former Civil Chief for the Southern District of West Virginia Stephen Horn, who couldn’t be reached for comment.
Jory said in a phone interview that Barr’s handling of Stone’s prison sentencing, where he and other DOJ leaders asked for it to be lightened at the request of President Donald Trump, goes against everything an attorney general is sworn to uphold.
“I’m very concerned about the rule of law and the way things are going … and worry about the survivability of our constitutional republic,” Jory said. “I’m upset about the idea that the president can call upon a Justice Department to punish his perceived enemies, and contrary wise, he calls upon the Department of Justice to aid his friends.”
Four federal prosecutors quit the Stone case after receiving these instructions. One left the government entirely, according to the Washington Post. Jory said prosecutors really only ever leave a case because there’s a conflict of interest.
He added these prosecutors probably spent more than a year or two conducting grand jury proceedings, assembling investigative materials, writing court filings and eventually taking the case to trial.
Although Trump appointed Barr, politics should never supersede the law, Jory said.
“I hate to see any politicization of the Justice Department. Yes, the attorney general is always appointed by the president, and that in and of itself is a political act ... but you just don’t have attorneys general delving into the individual cases after being asked by the president,” he said. “Presidents don’t do that in the first place, and if they did, the attorney general should immediately shut it down say, ‘I just can’t talk to you about things like that.’”
On Thursday, Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison for impeding a congressional investigation over Russia’s involvement in the 2016 presidential election. The four prosecutors who quit the case originally recommended seven to nine years.
Jory said a lasting effect of this case will be how the public views the DOJ and the judicial branch in general when it comes to what’s fair.
“I think that’s a very dangerous situation for us to get into,” he said. “It affects jury trials in the future. It affects people’s perceived notions of fairness in our society and that’s very dangerous for all of us.”