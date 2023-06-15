Renowned former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw has died. He was 84.
A lifelong member of the Democratic Party, McGraw was a two-term member of the House of Delegates and served three terms in the Senate, eventually being elected president twice.
McGraw was most well-known for his role as chief justice of the Supreme Court, serving for six years from 1999 to 2004. He later served as a judge in the 27th Judicial Circuit, which covered Wyoming County.
In May 2021, McGraw retired from the bench, citing in his resignation letter physical impairments due to Parkinson’s disease that prevented him from fulfilling his duties.
In 2022, McGraw received the Caplan Award, recognizing a lifetime of service to West Virginia and its citizens in the practice of law. The award is named for Justice Fred Caplan, who served in the state Supreme Court from 1962 to 1980.
In a statement Thursday, Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, said the entire Senate sends its condolences to the friends and family of McGraw.
“Though he may be most remembered for his public service as a justice of the Supreme Court of Appeals, Justice McGraw proudly served the people of Wyoming County as their senator, and he never forgot his deep, proud Southern West Virginia roots,” Blair said.
United Mine Workers of America International President Cecil Roberts said McGraw was the definition of a “working-class hero.”
“From 1969, when he stood on the floor of the West Virginia Legislature and made a fiery speech for Black Lung Benefits, to his advocacy for Health and Safety Legislation, he was always on worker’s side,” Roberts said in a statement.
“As the son of a disabled coal miner, McGraw knew the struggles that faced coal mining families in West Virginia, and he dedicated his life to fighting for miners and their families,” Roberts said. “We have lost a warrior. We have lost a friend. The entire UMWA family grieves for the McGraw’s loved ones and has them in our prayers.”
McGraw was a well-rounded public servant and tireless advocate for working people and “those often left behind,” West Virginia Democratic Party Chairman Mike Pushkin said in a statement. Pushkin also represents Kanawha County in the House of Delegates.
In addition to his service at the highest levels of state government, Pushkin noted, McGraw also served as a local school board member and prosecutor.
“Warren McGraw gave his life to public service and to serving the people of West Virginia,” Pushkin said.
McGraw was born May 10, 1939, in Wyoming County. After graduating from the public school system, he earned a degree from Morris Harvey College, now the University of Charleston, in 1960.
He attended graduate school at West Virginia University and earned a law degree from Wake Forest in 1963. McGraw’s brother, Darrell, served as a Supreme Court justice for one term. He was elected West Virginia attorney general in 1992, and served for five terms before losing to Patrick Morrisey in 2012.
