Former W.Va. Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw, seen here in an undated photo, died Wednesday. He was 84 years old.

Renowned former West Virginia Supreme Court Justice Warren McGraw has died. He was 84.

A lifelong member of the Democratic Party, McGraw was a two-term member of the House of Delegates and served three terms in the Senate, eventually being elected president twice.

