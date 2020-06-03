Four Dems eye nomination for WV's 3rd District

Four Democrats on the June 9 ballot for West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District are hoping to be the nominee challenging incumbent Rep. Carol Miller, R-W.Va., in November.
The coronavirus pandemic stopped almost all in-person campaigning over the past two months, which has forced candidates to turn to social media and other virtual means of communication with voters. While it’s been tough to navigate, they said, it hasn’t affected their message.
In phone interviews with the four candidates, access to health care, broadband expansion, better communication with constituents and higher wages were common central issues.
Hilary Turner, a teacher in Huntington, is the only candidate who fully supports an immediate transition to Medicare for All, the platform championed by former presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.
“Implementing Medicare for All would ensure that families won’t go bankrupt or lose their home if they have a health crisis arise,” Turner said.
She said addressing health conditions before they turn chronic and forgiving medical debt are two ways residents in Southern West Virginia can begin taking control of their health.
Lacy Watson, who was raised in Bluefield and is an instructor at Bluefield State College, said his centerpiece issue is health care. He supports a form of government-assisted health care — first, he said, the nation should collectively discuss expanding the Affordable Care Act or implementing Medicare for All as the better option before moving ahead.
Watson said he would push for legislation in Congress that would allow Medicare to negotiate lower prescription drug prices with pharmaceutical companies, as the government currently restricts it. He said he also supports importing insulin from other countries, such as Canada, to lower the cost of the lifesaving diabetes medication.
Jeff Lewis, a former communications union president living in Milton, said he’s also in favor of expanding a form of government-funded health care, where young people can be brought into the pool. While there are things not to like about government-run health care programs, he said, inflating deductibles through employer insurance are barriers to receiving adequate care for many families.
Paul Davis, of Huntington, is the general manager of the Tri-State Transit Authority. He said he is not sold on single-payer or greatly expanding government-funded programs at the moment. He does support increasing the maximum income a person can earn and still receive Medicaid, which would give workers an easier transition into finding permanent housing and better-paying jobs.
Legislation bolstering the foster care system is needed now, Davis said. The existing system’s shortcomings are tied to the opioid epidemic, and federal resources are needed to address the issue, he added.
Davis said the federal government should assist the 3rd District in building infrastructure, like installing solar panels, windmills and investing in tourism, to put people back to work. The district’s current employment options don’t provide much hope, he said.
“A lot of the time, drug addictions and people with severe depression, if they have the ability to move forward and have hope, then some of those things just kind of go away naturally,” he said.
For people recovering from addiction, Lewis said he supports in-patient programs where people can’t leave for a certain amount of time as the most effective remedy for recovery. He said he also wants to divert more federal resources into programs like these in the district to help curb the epidemic.
With a bachelor’s degree in biology and a master’s degree in mental health counseling, Watson said he’s learned that federal investment in good-paying jobs is one of the best ways to curb drug abuse.
“I understand how man is built; I understand his chemical processes and the metabolic processes that make him alive. I understand how man thinks ... how he can sometimes be resistant to change. I also see how he can be traumatized and what it takes to move that person from a hurt-feeling perspective to a whole, energetic, alive being,” he said.
Watson supports full legalization and decriminalization of marijuana. It’s a medicinal alternative for those recovering from addiction, he said, and can be an economic boost for the district, if it’s done in a fiscally responsible way.
Turner also supports legalizing marijuana, touting it as a form of nonaddictive therapy for opioid addiction recovery. Turner, who moved to Greenbrier County in 2016 to work on her family’s farm, also sees the hemp industry as a cash crop for the district.
“Agriculture is difficult here because of the mountains, but [hemp] is the kind of crop that does really well here,” Turner said. “If we’re growing it here in the state and then we’re processing it into products to then sell out of state, that could be a huge revenue source for West Virginia and create a lot of jobs here.”
Federal investment in small, organic family farms could be a fresh food resource in a district where food insecurities are prevalent, she said, while also keeping families working. Turner said the government should decrease subsidies for agriculture corporations and increase grant funding for small sustainable farms, especially for young people in school.
As president of the local communications workers union while an employee at Verizon for 17 years, Lewis said rural counties in the district need internet but internet companies have no incentive to expand coverage.
“The only way that can [happen] is if the federal government gives these companies ... the subsidies that they need to be able to forge or expand infrastructure into these rural areas, because, right now, it’s just not economically feasible for them to do that,” Lewis said.
He said the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the need for quality internet access, so children can go to school and parents can work from home. Higher education is shifting more online and adults are working from home more often, which shows the need for the internet permanently, he said.
Watson said he supports the Access Broadband Act, which would use federal resources to build broadband infrastructure in communities that don’t have access to high-speed internet. Davis also said federal money is needed for broadband expansion; he said COVID-19 has forced children into doing homework in fast-food parking lots.
Miller, seeking her second term in the House after being elected in 2018, is running unopposed in the Republican primary.