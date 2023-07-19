Four troopers have been fired in recent weeks and several other changes have occurred at the West Virginia State Police as the agency attempts to right itself in the wake of recent scandals, the department’s superintendent said Wednesday.
During a virtual administration briefing conducted by Gov. Jim Justice, State Police superintendent, Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, provided an update on changes made in the department in the 121 days since he took over. Also during the briefing, Chambers, who had been serving in an interim capacity, was announced as the full-time State Police superintendent.
Chambers said he has fired four troopers since taking over, but didn’t provide their identities or give specifics as to why they were dismissed, saying only that they were “failing to meet the standards and expectations of the State Police.”
“I didn’t feel they needed to be part of the agency,” he said.
Last year, a letter surfaced alleging numerous instances of wrongdoing in the department, leading to the forced resignation of then-superintendent Jan Cahill.
The letter included allegations of a hidden camera in the women’s locker room at the State Police Academy in Institute that later was covered up by administrators in the agency. Federal and internal investigations are continuing into the hidden camera matter, as are civil lawsuits that include more than 70 alleged victims, Chambers said.
To facilitate better communication, Chambers said he assigned a female trooper to the women’s barracks as a full-time sergeant, and the deputy superintendent now speaks to all female trainees and cadets at the beginning and end of their training.
The department also is working with Marshall University to implement a help line for anyone at the Police Academy to report issues.
“If someone at the academy is having a problem or issue, they can have someone to speak to if they feel they need to call,” Chambers said.
Separate from the allegations in the letter, the department also is facing civil lawsuits from two women in Logan County who allege that they were drugged, abducted and sexually assaulted by the same trooper. Federal and internal investigations also are ongoing into that case, Chambers said.
The lawsuits allege the trooper was acting under the color of law by identifying himself as an police officer when approaching the women at Logan County night clubs just before the alleged assaults.
“During this time, I’ve also arranged with our friends from the FBI to teach a civil rights class that covers the seriousness of acting within the color of law,” Chambers said. “We’ve got about half of in-service done with that and they have offered to come and finish up the rest of the State Police. I’m definitely going to take them up on that.”
Allegations in the letter also included theft of time and improper documentation of hours. Chambers said those concerns also are being addressed. All hours worked must now be approved by supervisors, regardless of rank, Chambers said.
Additionally, the department has reviewed all of its memorandums of understanding for every organization it has an agreement with, Chambers said. Those have also been submitted to the West Virginia Department of Homeland Security for review, he said.
The State Police also is working with the state Department of Administrative Services to provide additional oversight on grants, purchasing and human resources, “for transparency and another set of eyes to look at what we’re doing down at the State Police,” Chambers said. The department also has been working closely with the State Auditor’s Office on internal financial reviews, he said.
Other improvements include upgrading the security camera system at the State Police Academy, including the exterior of the compound and all common areas.
The author of the letter, a trooper named Joseph Comer, was arrested on domestic violence charges the same day he had a grievance hearing with the department. He has stated publicly he believes this was done in retaliation for writing the letter.
A domestic violence protective order filed against Comer as a result of the charges has been dropped at the request of the alleged victim. Comer’s attorney, David Moye, said the alleged victim has recanted her allegations and he believes the criminal charges against Comer will soon be dropped.
Moye claimed that he has evidence that shows the woman who filed charges, who is also a trooper, was coerced or forced to do so by her immediate supervisor.
During Wednesday’s briefing, Chambers acknowledged the domestic violence protective order had been dropped but did not comment further on Comer’s situation, saying the criminal charges were still in the hands of the court.
Chambers also did not elaborate on the ongoing federal investigation into the February death of Edmond Exline, who died after being tased during an encounter with troopers on Interstate 81 in Berkeley County.
Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.