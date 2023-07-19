Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

WV State Police cruiser

Four troopers have been fired in recent weeks and several other changes have occurred at the West Virginia State Police as the agency attempts to right itself in the wake of recent scandals, the department’s superintendent said Wednesday.

During a virtual administration briefing conducted by Gov. Jim Justice, State Police superintendent, Lt. Col. Jack Chambers, provided an update on changes made in the department in the 121 days since he took over. Also during the briefing, Chambers, who had been serving in an interim capacity, was announced as the full-time State Police superintendent.

Roger Adkins covers politics. He can be reached at 304-348-4814 or email radkins@hdmediallc.com. Follow @RadkinsWV on Twitter.

