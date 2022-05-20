Four West Virginia counties likely won’t be giving raises to their elected officials following recommendations from the state Auditor's Office.
Senate Bill 172, passed during this year's legislative session, gave county governments the option to raise base rate salaries — up to 10% — for sheriffs, county clerks, circuit clerks, assessors, prosecuting attorneys and county commissioners. It’s the first time since 2014 that state code has been amended to allow for such pay increases.
At a Kanawha County Commission meeting Monday, state Auditor JB McCuskey said 51 of the state’s 55 counties met the financial standards required to raise officials’ salaries. The bill mandates that the Auditor’s Office analyze counties’ budgets and recommend whether they have the financial standing to offer raises. Clay, Lincoln, McDowell and Webster counties were found to be in poor financial standing, McCuskey said.
In a later interview, McCuskey said the reason was “pretty obvious” why 51 counties qualified and those four that did not.
“The biggest glaring difference is that they owe seven figures in jail bills to the state,” he said.
Last fiscal year, Webster County owed more than $2.7 million in unpaid regional jail bills. Lincoln County held the second-highest mark, with more than $1.8 million in outstanding bills. Those counties were followed by Clay and Logan, with $1.2 million apiece, and McDowell County, with more than $1.1 million. The sixth-highest county on the list, Calhoun, owed $522,998 in unpaid jail bills.
Clay, McDowell and Webster counties were three of the four that weren’t recommended for raises in 2014. Gilmer County was not in good standing eight years ago, but the county has significantly paid down its jail bill debt since then.
McDowell County Commission President Cecil Patterson said that, with the unpaid jail bills, combined with a dwindling tax base and a steady loss of business in the county, the news is not a surprise. He said they won’t be looking to raise salaries any time soon, as the county is losing $100,000 to $125,000 annually from the general budget.
“We’re just in a shortfall every year,” Patterson said. “Us not getting a raise — it’s the only right thing to do.”
County commissioners for Clay, Lincoln and Webster counties could not be reached for comment.
Counties are not bound by law to not incorporate raises into their budgets next fiscal year. McCuskey said his office can offer recommendations only and that the law does not give his office any teeth to enforce its findings.
“There’s nothing I can do to them if they [raise salaries]. The law says they can’t give a raise without the Auditor’s Office recommendation, but the law also doesn't prescribe any punishment if they do it,” McCuskey said. “I'm not trying to be flippant. I'm just saying that this happens in the code all the time.”
McCuskey said he’d recommend lawmakers stop taking a one-size-fits-all approach to measuring the economic success of county governments.
“There's all these places where this state interjects its interpretation of how they're doing into their own decisions and, to me, it's probably easier to let them fail or succeed on their own, and to give them the authority to make those decisions by themselves,” he said.
As unpaid jail bills continue to hamstring some counties, Patterson said he is looking toward the state for help. He attributes nearly all the crime in McDowell County to problems stemming from drugs. In Southern West Virginia, where an influx of opioids followed the outflow of coal mining jobs and revenue, Patterson said they’re due for some help.
“We took our coal severance money and built the entire state with it. We didn't complain about that, and we don't complain about it now,” Patterson said.
With the state projected to hit a near-billion dollar revenue surplus by the end of the fiscal year on June 30, Patterson said he wishes state officials would direct some of that money their way for unpaid jail bills. As McDowell County works to build water, sewer and other basic infrastructure to spur economic development, Patterson said it could really use the assistance.
“Until we can put all them pieces together," he said, "I just wish they would help us with things like that jail bill.”