Gazette-Mail West Virginian of the Year: Sen. Joe Manchin

He’s been the target of TV ad campaigns nationwide. He’s been called the real president of the United States.
He’s been the talk of a global climate conference, with pundits on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean claiming the fate of the planet rests with him.
That’s real power, and Sen. Joe Manchin has wielded it under a bright spotlight since Jan. 5, when Democrats gained control of the upper chamber.
Though debate rages over how Manchin, a Democrat, has used his moment, the enormity of it is irrefutable. No one in the state — or the country, for the matter — has dominated the stage as he has over the past 12 months. For that reason alone, Manchin is the Gazette-Mail’s West Virginian of the Year.
“It’s been quite a while [since] we’ve had anybody in the United States Senate with as much power as a deciding vote as Senator Manchin,” said Richard Painter, a corporate law professor at the University of Minnesota who served as chief ethics lawyer for President George W. Bush.
Manchin has had the power to block any move President Joe Biden makes requiring Senate approval, from Cabinet appointments to signature legislation. Even with Democrats in control of the Senate, House of Representatives and White House, the path to Biden’s domestic agenda runs through West Virginia.
Given Manchin’s status as a long-entrenched Democrat in a solidly Republican state, Biden doesn’t hold the political sway he might over Democrats in blue or battleground states.
That state of play has made West Virginia’s senior senator a highly valuable — and visible — target.
“Television stations are enjoying it,” said Geoff Pereira of Kantar Media’s Campaign Media Analysis Group.
Political television ad buys targeting Manchin in West Virginia surpassed $1.6 million this year, according to Pereira.
“That is virtually unprecedented,” Pereira said. "That volume of ad buys in a sort of moderately priced West Virginia, it’s extraordinary to see.”
Manchin also has been mentioned in ads running in Orlando, Milwaukee, Phoenix and Montana, Pereira noted.
“He’s gone national,” Pereira said.
Make that international.
The U.S. was not among the more than 40 countries at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference in Scotland last month that signed a pledge to phase out coal.
U.S. officials decided signing the pledge could upset Manchin, according to the New York Times. That decision followed Manchin’s remarks on a bill containing much of the president’s climate change and social safety agenda. Manchin called it “a recipe for economic crisis.”
Critics cite the $4.35 million Manchin has made since 2012 from stock he owns in Enersystems Inc., a Fairmont-based coal brokerage he founded in 1988. Foes say he is using his political power for personal profit. Manchin, who declined to comment for this story, has denied those assertions.
The self-styled centrist’s campaign raised $3.78 million in contributions through the first three quarters of 2021, nearly as much as the $3.86 million it had raised at this point in the 2018 election cycle when Manchin was running for reelection. Manchin’s campaign has hauled in contributions from high-profile donors who typically back Republicans and had not supported Manchin before, underscoring how valuable he has been as a roadblock to Democratic priorities.
“He is the person that can fundamentally make change across this state in helping West Virginians who are struggling,” Service Employees International Union District 1199 regional organizing director Sherri McKinney said.
Manchin’s moment of power has come during an hour of darkness for West Virginia:
The state topped the country in population decline in census results released in April, number and percentage of power outages following the second of two devastating ice storms in February, and in monthly federally backed flood insurance premium increases implemented in October.
Known as the epicenter of the opioid epidemic, with localities battling pharmaceutical companies in federal court, West Virginia recorded the second highest percentage increase in overdose deaths over the 12 months ending in April.
A global company formed from a 2020 merger of Mylan and Upjohn, Viatris laid off more than 1,200 workers in July and shuttered the Morgantown plant that produced pharmaceuticals for generations.
By fall, West Virginia, a leader in vaccination rollout early in the COVID-19 pandemic, had the lowest rate of fully vaccinated people in the country.
Ratepayers in one of America’s poorest states learned they’d pick up a multimillion-dollar burden from two other states for annual environmental upgrades required by the feds to keep three in-state coal-fired plants operating past 2028.
As 2021 unfolded, those eager to see Manchin use his newfound leverage on Capitol Hill to address the economic and climate challenges driving these burdens grew restless.
“I really thought with all the high-profile leveraging he was doing, I just thought … at the end of the day, he’s not going to veto everything – he’s going to use his leverage to extract a package of measures good for West Virginia,” said James Van Nostrand, director of the West Virginia University College of Law’s Center for Energy and Sustainable Development. “I just don’t think he’s done it.”
Manchin cast a critical vote backing a COVID-19 relief package in March that provided $1,400 stimulus checks to people making $75,000 or less a year, $50 billion for testing and tracing, and housing and food assistance support.
In August, he was one of 69 senators who voted in bipartisan fashion on an infrastructure bill he helped shape, designating $65 billion to states for broadband, $110 billion for road and bridge upgrades, and $55 billion for water infrastructure improvements.
But after months of using his leverage to narrow the size and scope of a budget bill designed to ease the nation’s transition to a clean energy economy and strengthen the social safety net, Manchin on Dec. 19 came out against the 10-year, $1.75 trillion package funded chiefly by taxes on the wealthy and large corporations.
Manchin cited concerns about the bill’s potential impact on inflation and the national debt while also criticizing its lack of means testing for social programs. He deemed its approach to clean energy deployment too aggressive, dooming the bill, given its lack of Republican support.
“I have always said, ‘If I can’t go back home and explain it, I can’t vote for it.’ Despite my best efforts, I cannot explain the sweeping Build Back Better Act in West Virginia,” Manchin said in a statement, referring to the White House’s alliterative branding for the spending package.
West Virginia leads the country in percentage of people younger than 65 with a disability, ranks near the bottom in median household income, and near the top in aging population and shares of people in poverty.
Build Back Better offers badly needed help, supporters say, citing such provisions as extending child tax credits, establishing a national paid family and medical leave guarantee for workers, and setting aside $150 billion for expanding access to home- and community-based care.
Holly Bradley, 32, a Hillsboro mother of two boys 5 and 2, said a $600 monthly child tax credit has been a crucial lifeline for her and her husband after the health care nonprofit where they work cut their pay a combined $1,000 a month in response to fundraising limits amid the pandemic.
“We’re just taking the scraps that he’ll give us at this point,” said Bradley, who is also West Virginia organizer for the Chesapeake Climate Action Network, a pro-clean energy nonprofit.
Democrats slashed Build Back Better in half from $3.5 trillion to $1.75 trillion largely to appease Manchin. He remained unmoved, citing a national debt nearing $29 trillion, the uncertain future of the COVID-19 pandemic and what he called “geopolitical uncertainty” over relations with Russia and China.
He also accused the bill’s supporters of camouflaging the “real cost of the intent behind the bill,” continuing his months-long focus on the cost of the bill’s provisions if they are extended beyond the scope of the legislation.
For example, the child tax credit’s cost would total nearly $1.6 trillion over 10 years if extended, according to the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office. But the bill caps the credit extension at one year. Biden and other Democrats have pledged that any subsequent extensions would be paid for.
Pressed to lift the filibuster rule, a move that would allow the majority party to pass legislation without clearing a 60-vote threshold, Manchin has stood firm. That has blocked the passage of voting rights and election reform bills, drawing fire from minorities. He has said such bills must be bipartisan.
“He is endangering American democracy,” said Stewart Acuff, a Martinsburg-based activist with the West Virginia Poor People’s Campaign and former organizing director of the AFL-CIO.
Just as Manchin’s support of the filibuster has been steadfast, so has been his backing of fossil fuels. Through it all, the Democrat has remained philosophically in step with conservatives in a deeply Republican state.
“I think he’s used his power to do what Manchin is good at,” said Brendan Muckian-Bates, a former organizing director at the recently disbanded Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition. “Manchin is good at consolidating power around himself.”
‘Not our provider’
The final round of monthly child tax credit payments was marked Dec. 15. It also marked arguably the most immediate impact of Manchin’s blocking the Build Back Better bill.
In West Virginia, 305,000 children qualified for advance child tax credit payments in November, according to Treasury Department data. Households in the state received 181,000 payments totaling $79.1 million, yielding an average payment of $438.
“I’ve always believed that our government should be the best partner we’ve ever had, not our provider,” Manchin said last month. “In order to take care of those who aren’t able to take care of themselves, all those who can contribute, should.”
Manchin proposed means testing and work requirements for Build Back Better’s social policy provisions, including child tax credits.
HuffPost and NBC News reported Monday that Manchin privately raised concerns in recent months that parents would use their child tax credit payments to buy drugs instead of providing for their children, and would use any paid leave program approved by Congress to feign being sick and go on hunting trips.
“Senator Manchin has made clear he supports the child tax credit and believes the money should be targeted to those who need it most,” Manchin spokeswoman Sam Runyon said in an emailed statement in response to the reporting. “He has also expressed support for a paid leave program that has a dedicated, sustainable funding mechanism.”
Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment on a Washington Post report Monday that a counteroffer from him excluded an extension of the child tax credit.
“Inflation is really creating an urgent need for help to many working families in West Virginia,” said Kat Stoll, policy director of West Virginians for Affordable Health Care. “So I hate to see the package of family supports that is Build Back Better, the things that help reduce health care costs, taking care of our elders, help with the cost of child care and the child tax credit all go away when it’s exactly now that the need is most urgent.”
The Congressional Budget Office estimated the bill would add $367.1 billion to the deficit over 10 years. That doesn’t include revenue the bill would collect from enhanced tax enforcement — a figure the office projected would reduce the deficit $127 billion. The Biden administration has predicted the collection figure will be roughly $400 billion.
The Joint Committee on Taxation, a nonpartisan panel that prepares official revenue estimates of all tax legislation considered by Congress, found last month the bill would raise $1.476 trillion in revenue over a decade and be unlikely to add to the national debt.
That estimate did not include revenue streams projected from two other provisions of the bill: expanded IRS enforcement and letting Medicare negotiate drug prices.
“The Joint Committee on Taxation’s report shows that we must get our fiscal house in order before creating new programs that will continue on far past the initial two, five or six years,” Manchin said last month.
King coal
West Virginia’s narrow valleys, steep slopes and thick forests bring scenic beauty and environmental vulnerabilities running as deep as the state’s famous hollows.
A study released in October by First Street Foundation, a nonprofit research group that quantifies climate risk, found more than half of West Virginia’s critical infrastructure — including fire, police and power stations — is at risk of becoming inoperable due to flooding.
That’s a higher share than in any other state. West Virginia also has the highest percentage of roads at operational risk (45.8%), nearly 10 percentage points more than the next-highest state (Louisiana).
Build Back Better would allot $550 million for climate and clean energy spending. Climate experts say sweeping congressional legislation is needed to avert the worst effects of climate change.
Manchin’s opposition resulted in the removal of a Build Back Better provision climate experts say would have done the most to slow climate change.
The $150 billion Clean Electricity Performance Program would have authorized grants for electricity providers that increase clean electricity use by 4% or more annually from 2023 through 2030. Those who missed the mark would have faced penalties.
Proponents predicted the direct pay incentive would have kept ratepayers from bearing the cost of the energy transition while creating construction, retail and manufacturing jobs. Experts at West Virginia University estimated reaching the program’s 2030 carbon emissions reduction goal would spur more than $20 billion of investment in new power in West Virginia.
Manchin predicted Build Back Better would deploy clean energy “at a rate that is faster than technology or the markets allow,” resulting in “catastrophic consequences.”
Experts disagreed.
“[W]e’re not in any danger of that in West Virginia,” Van Nostrand said.
Coal accounted for less than a fourth of the nation’s net electricity generation in 2019, compared to more than 90% in West Virginia. State ratepayers are paying for that imbalance. They faced a 90% increase in average residential electricity retail price nationwide from 2005, the year Manchin became governor, to 2020. Only Michigan had a greater increase by percentage.
Under Biden’s clean energy program, Americans’ electric bills would have been reduced by 5% compared to the same power sector transformation without federal grants, according to Evergreen Action, a pro-clean energy group.
Instead, West Virginians are footing the bill for a fossil fuel energy status quo.
The state Public Service Commission earlier this year approved a request from American Electric Power subsidiaries for environmental upgrades at aging coal-fired power plants in Marshall, Mason and Putnam counties. The upgrades will cost state ratepayers an additional $22 million annually after Kentucky and Virginia utility regulators that share jurisdiction over the plants denied the upgrades as uneconomic.
Meanwhile, power-purchase agreement terms under which the Grant Town Power Plant in Marion County supplies energy to FirstEnergy subsidiary Mon Power resulted in a $117.1 million loss from 2016 through June, according to FirstEnergy.
Enersystems has provided most of the waste coal burned at Grant Town in recent years. Financial disclosure records show Manchin made $491,949 from stock in Enersystems in 2020, easily his greatest source of reported income.
Manchin has denied his vested coal interests have influenced his policymaking. He has declined to divest his holdings, saying his ownership is held in a blind trust and, therefore, avoids a conflict of interest.
“The appearance is awful,” Van Nostrand said. “There’s no question that it’s a conflict of interest. The blind trust is a joke. [He’s] acting like he doesn’t know what’s going on.”
West Virginia Coal Association President Chris Hamilton called Manchin’s impact on the Senate’s legislative process in 2021 “very favorable.”
“He certainly has been good for our state’s energy industries, our existing industries, the industries that have always been there and will always be there,” Hamilton said.
West Virginia owes Manchin “gratitude,” Hamilton added.
“Washington needs more politicians like Senator Manchin,” Gas and Oil Association of West Virginia Executive Director Charlie Burd said in a statement Monday.
Out-of-state money
Money from the oil and gas industries is flowing in gushers into Manchin’s campaign coffers.
Manchin for West Virginia pulled in slightly less than $1.6 million in contributions in the third quarter, leaving the group with $5.38 million in cash on hand, $1.2 million more than it had at the same point in the 2018 election cycle, when the senator was seeking reelection.
More than a fourth of the past quarter’s contributions came from the oil and gas industry. Employees and political action committees for out-of-state oil and gas companies — most based in Texas — dwarfed contributions from West Virginia individuals and political action committees by more than tenfold, according to the campaign committee’s most recent quarterly finance report.
“Senator Manchin’s extraordinary importance in Washington and his willingness to capitalize on it to raise money is something I’ve not seen in many years,” said Larry Jacobs, director of the Center for the Study of Politics and Governance in the Hubert H. Humphrey School of Public Affairs at the University of Minnesota.
Swing-vote status on a massive and potentially transformative bill has separated Manchin.
“[H]e’s kind of opened up shop for those who want to give money to him,” Jacobs said.
Harold Hamm, CEO of Oklahoma oil producer Continental Resources, contributed $3,950 to Manchin’s campaign in July, three-and-a-half years after he contributed $500,000 to a Trump super political action committee, or PAC.
A super PAC is an independent political action committee that may raise unlimited sums of money but is not permitted to contribute to or coordinate directly with parties or candidates.
Another prolific Trump donor, Beal Bank founder Andrew D. Beal, contributed to Manchin for the first time, kicking in $5,800 in August.
Manchin traveled to an $18 million mansion in Dallas over the summer for a fundraiser hosted by tax services firm founder G. Brint Ryan. The event drew Republican and corporate donors, the New York Times reported last month.
Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the report.
Ryan praised Manchin for blocking Build Back Better, arguing the bill would drive up inflation.
“We supported Sen. Manchin just like we have many elected officials at all levels, federal, state and local because they have a common sense approach to these issues that is desperately needed in our country,” said Ryan, referring in an email to his company’s PAC.
In July, the Texas Tribune published an invitation to a Houston fundraiser featuring Manchin and organized by oil and gas industry executives. Manchin’s office did not respond to a request for comment on the report, which noted the fundraiser was to be held in River Oaks, one of the state’s wealthiest neighborhoods.
Chairman of the powerful Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, Manchin is among many lawmakers who profit from industries they regulate, as opposed to executive branch employees who aren’t allowed to participate in government matters that affect their financial interests.
Painter, the former chief White House ethics lawyer, said Manchin holding the deciding vote on climate change legislation is troubling.
“These conflicts of interest have serious consequences when you’re deciding critical, important questions, whether it was resolving the slavery question 200 years ago or confronting climate change and fossil fuels today,” Painter said. “There could be very serious and tragic consequences for our country if they get it wrong, and if they get it wrong in part because of financial conflicts, it’s that much more problematic.”
Donors commonly give money to show support rather than to seek influence, Jacobs said.
“My concern, though, is the amount of money he’s taking and the salacious nature of these parties and other fundraising opportunities that he’s going to creates an unmistakable impression that his vote is up for grabs,” Jacobs said. “It’s that public perception that is devastating.”
What workers want
West Virginia has been swept into the Great Resignation. Workers across the state quit more than 26,000 jobs in September, the highest figure in a decade. West Virginia is outpacing the national rate of people quitting their jobs amid a steady march of employees out the door, according to Scott Adkins, acting director of WorkForce West Virginia.
“Are generous government benefits encouraging people to quit? Well, maybe. But some evidence suggests that’s not true,” Adkins said. “Are people aiming for a raise after decades of stagnant pay? I would say probably so.”
Muckian-Bates of the former Ohio Valley Environmental Coalition said workers are responding to employers’ broken promises.
“Workers are looking at these industries that have treated them terribly for years where they’re promising them certain schedules, they’re promising them certain raises or a set salary scale, and [workers] are not seeing it,” Muckian-Bates said.
McKinney sees reversing the decline of unions in West Virginia as the only way to improve the landscape for workers across the state, taking heart in recent steps that Tudor’s Biscuit World employees have taken toward organizing a union to be represented by United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400.
“That just is telling [as] to how much workers really are fed up,” McKinney said.
More than 900 members of McKinney’s SEIU District 1199 went on a 29-day strike against Cabell Huntington Hospital that ended earlier this month after union officials struck an agreement that she said ensured more affordable health care for its members.
Manchin has cosponsored the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, which would strengthen unions. His Build Back Better opposition has blocked key parts of the legislation.
“To constantly hold that back or be the person that’s holding up this very crucial vote that has so many parts and pieces to it that strengthen unions and regular everyday workers is actually sad to me and scary,” McKinney said.
Build Back Better would authorize civil monetary penalties of up to $100,000 per violation for employers that violate existing unfair labor practice provisions of the National Labor Relations Act.
“We’re one of the poorest states in the country, and we stand so much to gain from union jobs that can be brought to this state,” McKinney said.
The United Mine Workers of America had opposed the clean electricity program, but union President Cecil E. Roberts voiced support for Build Back Better in a statement Monday, urging Manchin to “revisit” his opposition.
Roberts said tax incentives in the bill would encourage manufacturers to build facilities in the coalfields and employ thousands of coal miners.
He also noted the bill would extend a fee paid by coal companies to fund benefits received by black lung victims that will be cut in half if Congress doesn’t act by the end of the year.
Build Back Better includes a four-year extension of the excise tax on coal production that funds the Black Lung Disability Trust Fund, which pays benefits to miners disabled by the disease as well as their eligible survivors and dependents when no responsible coal operator is identified or when the liable operator does not pay.
Manchin had previously introduced legislation that would extend it for 10 years, but that bill has stalled.
So retired miners with black lung like Gary Hairston, 67, of Beckley, president of the National Black Lung Association, have urged Manchin to get behind Build Back Better.
“If we don’t get Build Back Better, it seems like coal miners will be the ones that are hurting,” Hairston said. “We’ll be the ones on the short end of the stick.”
Wrong end of voting deal
Criticism of Manchin has been scathing from those who want him to reform the filibuster to pass voting rights legislation while Democrats hold the majority on Capitol Hill.
“It makes it harder, especially as Democrats, to get anything done … especially [for] Black people,” said Hairston, who is Black. “We’re the ones on the wrong end of the deal when it comes to voting.”
From January through September, at least 19 states enacted 33 laws that make it harder for Americans to vote, according to the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at New York University Law School.
Manchin has argued voting reform must be bipartisan to avoid divisiveness, in line with his broader view that the majority party must be held in check by the filibuster rule.
“Do we really want to live in an America where one party can dictate and demand everything and anything it wants, whenever it wants?” Manchin wrote in a Gazette-Mail op-ed in June opposing the For the People Act.
That bill would have expanded voter registration and voting access while requiring states to establish independent commissions to carry out congressional redistricting.
Manchin is an original cosponsor of the Freedom to Vote Act, a pared-back voting reform bill that also would expand registration and access, as well as establishing Election Day as a federal holiday.
Manchin has failed to enlist enough Republicans to overcome a GOP-led filibuster on voting rights legislation.
“There can’t be a bipartisan deal on voting rights because the position of the GOP right now is to eliminate voting rights,” Acuff said, citing Republican efforts to restrict mail-in voting and movement in Republican-controlled state legislatures toward seizing authority over elections.
‘Get out of the way’
The will of West Virginia voters last year was clear.
Former President Donald Trump routed Biden by nearly 40 points in the presidential election. Manchin was the only Democrat left standing in statewide office.
Bradley’s expectations are tempered.
“I think this is the best we can do right now,” Bradley said, referring to Manchin.
Manchin’s moment continues. He’s likely to be just as vital to Biden’s domestic agenda and Republican hopes of blocking it in 2022, with Build Back Better proponents already looking to ensure much of the package’s provisions somehow garner his approval next year.
“I cannot say I’m very happy with the way he’s been using his power,” said Jeffrey Gordon, 72, of Morgantown, who’s been hoping Build Back Better’s provision to let Medicare negotiate drug prices would lower the nearly $1,200 a month he pays pre-deductible for his blood thinner and heart medicine.
Those wanting to see the federal government do more to help West Virginia hope Manchin builds on a year in which he played a pivotal role in securing mass influxes of COVID-19 relief and infrastructure spending for the state.
Manchin’s emphasis on bipartisan support and funding mechanisms for programs beyond the scope of proposed legislation has advocates like Acuff thinking the senator has already left too much on the bargaining table.
“He has this opportunity to deliver so much good for West Virginia, and not only is he not doing it, he’s not allowing the federal government to do it,” Acuff said. “ … We’re not asking him to go to Washington and make all this happen and be the champion. We’re just saying, ‘Get the hell out of the way.’”